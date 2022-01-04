–

From January 7, 2022 we call for solidarity with the anarchist comrade Claudio Lavazza. Kidnapped first by the Spanish state and then by the French state, he has already spent 25 years in prison and although he should have been free since last December 11, the prosecutor of Mont de Marsan who follows his case, emissary of the state’s revenge, continues to keep him behind bars.

In solidarity with our comrade, an international poster has been printed (so far in Italian, Spanish, English and French).

Whoever shares it and wants to spread it, can ask for copies and information to the e-mail: inattuali@riseup.net

Also at this moment it is very important not to leave Claudio alone so that he does not seem isolated in the eyes of his executioners; we add below his new address, we think it is essential to write to him:

Claudio Lavazza

n. ecrou 11818, CD 1 cellule 5, 1D

CP de Mont-de-Marsan

Chemin de Pémégnan

BP 90629

40000 Mont de Marsan (FRANCE)

Solidarity and freedom for Claudio Lavazza!

Freedom for all!

Some anarchists in solidarity.

