Exigimos al Estado español la aplicación de sus propias leyes y el cese de esta venganza que descubre la arbitrariedad del autodenominado “Estado de derecho”. El sistema ejecuta una vez más, una venganza institucional y política. Compañero, no estás solo, esta lucha es de todas, es de todos.

We demand that the Spanish state apply its own laws and put an end to this revenge that reveals the arbitrariness of the self-styled “rule of law”. The system is once again executing institutional and political revenge. Compañero, you are not alone, this struggle belongs to all of us, it belongs to everyone.

