April 20, 2023
De parte de CGT Murcia
80 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

CGT gana las elecciones en la empresa de cítricos RIVERBEND en Santomera, Murcia Default ThumbnailGanamos las elecciones en Hefame Default ThumbnailGanamos las elecciones en INDRA Naranjas de discordia. Cómo la lucha por el control de la cosecha y exportación de cítricos resquebrajó la unidad antifascista en España en 1936-1937 Default ThumbnailGanamos el juicio contra la URJC por usar falsos becarios Si ganamos un grammy lo empeÑamos: abalam 666 ¿Para esto ganamos una guerra? [Catalunya] Huelga de Educación: 15M Si continuamos ganamos! Río Ceballos: “los vecinos ganamos una batalla” Default ThumbnailGanamos en los tribunales la recuperación de los incentivos salariales del Lote 8 Ley de humedales: el mundial que nunca ganamos Médicos extranjeros, foco de precariedad: “No nos convalidan el título y ganamos una miseria” (21/02/2023).