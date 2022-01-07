–

In the night of christmas eve, tired of the artificial panorama of a city ready to celebrate on the capitalist sleigh, we decided to contribute to the illuminations by lighting up a Terna high voltage pylon with cans of petrol. Our little nocturnal present succeeded, illuminating the grey sky with dazzling flashes and some dull thuds.

As for today we don’t know how much actual damage was caused, but we do know that Terna might have to add our christmas pylon to its endless list of maintenance, improvements and adjustments which it is set to do over almost 75,000 km of Italian network.

Obviously the hope was, remains and will remain that of definitively turning off the system of energy supply, the beating heart of this sick world of consumerism and opulence, devastation, wars and death.

Terna is to be included in the list of energy supply giants already mentioned in our first communique (ENI and Ansaldo nucleare) that recount the usual fairy tale of clean energy and the ecological turning, boasting about “action for the climate” through plans of resilience, research, development and innovation.

Let’s not be dazzled by the glitter of those who are clearly exclusively interested in unrestrained profit to the detriment of land, living beings, air and water, for the functioning of a system that doesn’t give a damn about anything or anybody.

Precisely for this reason, in the night of 24th December we decided to act, strong in our ideas. It won’t be a constant anti-anarchist campaign to make us retreat; they they have guillotined us, shot us, sent us to confinement, locked us away in jail for years, subjected us to special surveillance, seized our papers and counter-information sites, but in spite of this we have still been here alive and kicking for almost two centuries, more inebriated than ever by a simple formula: idea and action.

At the present time an example is given by comrades such as Francisco Solar, Alfredo Cospito, the 4 Belarussian comrades Igor Olivenich, Sergej Romanov, Dmitry Dubovsky and Dmitry Rezanovich, concrete proof of anarchist ethics. The words of anarchist prisoners accompany us, we are inspired by the actions that comrades carry out all over the world with determination and courage, putting their lives at stake, trying and retrying, with all the means at their disposal, to obstruct the machine of domination and exploitation more and more, a machine that is today’s society.

INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY WITH ALL ANARCHIST PRISONERS!

SOLIDARITY WITH THE BROTHERS AND SISTERS ON HUNGER STRIKE!

SOLIDARITY WITH THE COMRADES SUBJECTED TO SPECIAL SURVEILLANCE!

WE SEND A HUG AND A SMILE OF COMPLICITY TO THOSE ON THE RUN!

TO THE COMRADES WHO LEFT US PREMATURELY, YOUR NAMES SHINE IN THE FLAMES WITH WHICH WE ATTACK!

FOR THE BLACK INTERNATIONAL!

ANARCHISTS FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF THE EXISTENT

