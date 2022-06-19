–

De parte de Anarquia.info June 19, 2022 155 puntos de vista

The anarchist prisoner Giannis Michailidis is being treated at Lamia hospital, being on hunger strike since 23/5 demanding the obvious. His release from prison, which the Amfissa Council vindictively denies him.

We take responsibility for the arson of 8 luxury vehicles in the area of Kaisariani on the morning of 18/6.

We make it clear to all those responsible for the torture of our comrade that for every day that passes and his health deteriorates, we will make sure with all our efforts to disrupt the normal functioning of the metropolis. In the person of Giannis, the judicial mafia is taking revenge for the coherence and commitment to the anarchist struggle, trying to terrorize each and every one who dares to fight.

We call on each comrade, each grouping and individuality to organize their own attacks with simple means and imagination. Multiply dynamic actions and stand as a barrier to the striker’s elimination plans.

Giannis’ struggle for his release is a struggle of all of us.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF GIANNIS MICHAILIDIS

SOURCE: ATHENS INDYMEDIA

TRANSLATION: ANARQUÍA