«A revolutionary career does not lead to banquets and honorary titles, interesting research and professorial wages. It leads to misery, disgrace, ingratitude, prison and a voyage into the unknown, illuminated by only an almost superhuman belief.» Max Horkheimer, Jewish Marxist philosopher member of the Frankfurt School.

The struggle of comrade Giannis Michailidis is a struggle of all of us. And even more so for all political prisoners. Once again, without, of course, come down to earth, we see the stripping of bourgeois justice. The unbelievable irony, at the same time that the Lamia Court of Appeal releases the murderer Korkonea from prison, the council of judges of Amfissa rejects the requests of comrade Giannis for release, which he is entitled to under their own laws, poushing him to a hunger strike. Justice is not blind. It has class and social criteria, and it is constantly reminding those who forget this and demonstrating it to those who struggle.

And since all we have is each other, I am starting a hunger strike from today 04/07/2022 in solidarity with the comrade Giannis Michailidis.