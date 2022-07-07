July 7, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
175 puntos de vista

«A revolutionary career does not lead to banquets and honorary titles, interesting research and professorial wages. It leads to misery, disgrace, ingratitude, prison and a voyage into the unknown, illuminated by only an almost superhuman belief.»

Max Horkheimer, Jewish Marxist philosopher member of the Frankfurt School.

The struggle of comrade Giannis Michailidis is a struggle of all of us. And even more so for all political prisoners. Once again, without, of course, come down to earth, we see the stripping of bourgeois justice. The unbelievable irony, at the same time that the Lamia Court of Appeal releases the murderer Korkonea from prison, the council of judges of Amfissa rejects the requests of comrade Giannis for release, which he is entitled to under their own laws, poushing him to a hunger strike. Justice is not blind. It has class and social criteria, and it is constantly reminding those who forget this and demonstrating it to those who struggle.

And since all we have is each other, I am starting a hunger strike from today 04/07/2022 in solidarity with the comrade Giannis Michailidis.



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailGrecia: fotis daskalas – «anuncio del inicio de una huelga de hambre en solidaridad con el compaÑero giannis michailidis» Default ThumbnailGreece: strength and freedom for giannis michailidis, statement by fotis tziotzis. Default ThumbnailGreece: press release on the state of health of hunger striker giannis michailidis. Default ThumbnailGreece: medical report of hunger-striking anarchist giannis michailidis Default ThumbnailItaly: alongside natascia on hunger strike, with complicity and solidarity! solidarity gathering in front of the court of genoa Default ThumbnailGreece: statement by fotis daskalas at the activity «speech in memory of political prisoners». Default ThumbnailGreece: freedom to g.michailidis – start of a hungerstrike of the imprisoned d. chatzivasiliadis Default ThumbnailGrecia: fuerza y libertad para giannis michailidis, comunicado de fotis tziotzis. Default ThumbnailGreece: decision of the amfissa judicial council rejecting the request for the release of hunger striker g.michailidis Default ThumbnailGreece: kostas sakkas «victory in the struggle of hunger striker g. michailidis». Default ThumbnailItaly: words of anarchist natascia savio in solidarity with the mobilization and hunger strike of the chilean imprisoned anarchists Default ThumbnailGrecia: comunicado de fotis daskalas en la actividad «discurso en memoria de los presos polÍticos».