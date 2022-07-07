July 7, 2022 –
Imprisoned comrade Dimitris Chatzivasiliadis started today a hunger strike in solidarity with hunger striker Giannis Michailidis. Anarchist G. Michailidis has been on hunger strike since 23/5 to demand his legitimate release from prison. He is already on his 51st day with the risk of permanent damage to his health. In this circumstance, the judicial authorities are prolonging the torture of Giannis since, to date, the prosecutor has not made any recommendation on the demands of the hunger striker.
VICTORY IN THE STRUGGLE OF ANARCHIST HUNGER STRIKER GIANNIS MICHAILIDIS
FIRE TO ALL CELLS
Solidarians
Fuente: Anarquia.info