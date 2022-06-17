–

On 16/6 the trial of the two anarchist-antifascist comrades M.P. and G.T. was held after an adjournment (https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1617553/).

The police witnesses and the STASY defense lawyer tried to construct a narrative in which, while it was nowhere apparent that the two comrades had caused the damage in the actions of which they were accused, they were part of a group through which some people caused the damage.

The prosecutor recommended the acquittal of the two companions because, although he considered that they were part of a group of people through which the individuals caused the damage, it is nowhere apparent that they acted in coordination with those individuals.

At the request of the prosecutor, STASY’s defense counsel asked for the conviction of the two companions with arguments that refer us to the logic of collective responsibility and rewarding the denunciation (as long as they participated in a group of individuals to be punished regardless of what their role in the damage was), since they have not indicated which individuals caused the damage, it means that they are covering them up, even if they are not the perpetrators who caused the damage, they should be punished educationally for anyone who in the future seeks to cause damage to STASY’s machinery.

In the end, the court acquitted the two colleagues.

