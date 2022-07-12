Today, on Tuesday 12/7, the council for the release of the anarchist hunger striker Giannis Michailidis, who has been on hunger strike since 23/5, was set. The prosecutor’s proposal was rejected, so now it remains for the Lamia council to meet on 25 July, the 65th day of our comrade’s hunger strike.

There is no doubt. The judicial mob is torturing and attempting to completely annihilate our comrade. Giannis has been entitled to his release for months now, as he fulfils the typically conditions, but he is being held as a «preventive» prisoner because the bastards of the state-judicial complex consider that «there is a risk of him committing new offences». They now want to cause irreparable damage to the striker’s health, with irreparable problems that will accompany him throughout his life.

We have no illusions. The justice that has released murderers and rapists in recent days (Ep. Korkoneas, P. Filippidisis, A. Hortarias, Leventis) is class-based. It is the voice of the state and capitalist society, which fears people like Giannis, because in their face, they carry the dignity and intransigence of a man who struggles and always holds his head high. In their face, they carry the prospect of the revolutionary overthrow of the world, of wage slavery and power.

We remain wholeheartedly at our comrade’s side until the end.

GIANNIS STAY STRONG UNTIL FREEDOM

Strength to the hunger strikers Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis (from 6/7), Ntinos Giagztoglou (7/7) who are in solidarity with G. Michailidis

THE STRUGGLE FOR THE FREEDOM OF ONE IS A STRUGGLE FOR THE FREEDOM OF ALL

IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF THE ANARCHIST GIANNIS MICHAILIDIS

EVERYONE AND EVERYBODY AT THE 5th Pan-Hellenic SOLIDARITY MARCH WITH THE ANARCHIST HUNGER STRIKER GIANNIS MICHAILIDIS THURSDAY 14/7 at 19:00, SYNTAGMA

EVERYONE AT THE LAMIA COURT OF APPEAL ON MONDAY 25 JULY