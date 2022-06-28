–

De parte de Anarquia.info June 28, 2022 297 puntos de vista

On June 24, 2022, I examined as his personal physician the hunger-striking detainee Mr. Michailidis at Lamia hospital, who is hospitalized in the pathology clinic under guard.

From the clinical examination, as well as from the examination of his laboratory and paraclinical tests, the following results emerge: hunger striker Mr. Michailidis, who has been on strike for 34 days now, has lost more than 21% of his body weight and has started to show serious health problems.

More specifically, I have to point out that vital organs such as the liver, heart and spleen have already started to malfunction. Hunger striker Giannis Michailidis already has anemia, thrombocytopenia, hypercholesterolemia and hypoalbuminemia.

He has tachycardia and hemodynamic instability, severe gastrointestinal disorders and blood coagulation disorders.

My medical assessment is that in a very short time he may develop severe multiple organ function failure (circulatory, gastrointestinal, respiratory) and severe irreversible vital organ failure (liver, renal, heart failure, cerebral hemorrhage) that may lead to «multi-organ failure,» a life-threatening condition for the hunger striker, or the creation of permanent damage that will result in significant permanent disabilities.

N.S.S. Medical Director ,

Virgopoulou Pantelia