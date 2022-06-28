June 28, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
297 puntos de vista

On June 24, 2022, I examined as his personal physician the hunger-striking detainee Mr. Michailidis at Lamia hospital, who is hospitalized in the pathology clinic under guard.

From the clinical examination, as well as from the examination of his laboratory and paraclinical tests, the following results emerge: hunger striker Mr. Michailidis, who has been on strike for 34 days now, has lost more than 21% of his body weight and has started to show serious health problems.

More specifically, I have to point out that vital organs such as the liver, heart and spleen have already started to malfunction. Hunger striker Giannis Michailidis already has anemia, thrombocytopenia, hypercholesterolemia and hypoalbuminemia.

He has tachycardia and hemodynamic instability, severe gastrointestinal disorders and blood coagulation disorders.

My medical assessment is that in a very short time he may develop severe multiple organ function failure (circulatory, gastrointestinal, respiratory) and severe irreversible vital organ failure (liver, renal, heart failure, cerebral hemorrhage) that may lead to «multi-organ failure,» a life-threatening condition for the hunger striker, or the creation of permanent damage that will result in significant permanent disabilities.

N.S.S. Medical Director ,

Virgopoulou Pantelia



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailGreece: press release on the state of health of hunger striker giannis michailidis. Default ThumbnailGreece: decision of the amfissa judicial council rejecting the request for the release of hunger striker g.michailidis Default ThumbnailGreece: strength and freedom for giannis michailidis, statement by fotis tziotzis. Default ThumbnailGreece: text of imprisoned comrades for giannis michailidis Default ThumbnailGrecia: texto en solidaridad para el huelguista de hambre giannis michailidis por giannis dimitrakis Default ThumbnailItaly: words of anarchist natascia savio in solidarity with the mobilization and hunger strike of the chilean imprisoned anarchists Default ThumbnailGreece: taking responsibility – for the victory in the fight of g. michailidis Default ThumbnailGreece: letter from giannis dimitrakis Default ThumbnailAthens,greece: taking responsibility for the arson attack at the house of giannis pretenteris (greek journalist) Default ThumbnailGrecia: liberaciÓn inmediata de giannis michailidis en huelga de hambre desde el 23/05 /22 Grecia: intervenciones de propaganda en solidaridad con la huelga de hambre del compaÑero anarquista giannis michailidis Default ThumbnailGrecia: 5ª actualizaciÓn de la salud del huelguista de hambre giannis michailidis – el compaÑero volviÓ a la cÁrcel