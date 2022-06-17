June 17, 2022
June 17, 2022
We take responsibility for the arson of a vehicle of the security company GrGenesis Group in the early morning of Saturday 11/6 on Zakynthou Street in Peristeri.

We are at the side of the comrade on hunger strike who has been demanding his release since 5/23. The state and justice are taking revenge on Giannis for his uninterrupted anarchist struggle during all these years.

Smaragda Moraitis, Ioannis Gatzia and Konstantinos Mandavino will be in front of you.

VICTORY IN THE STRUGGLE OF G.MICHAELIDES

UNTIL TOTAL LIBERATION

PS. The news of the arson did not appear in any media. Intentionally or not, we do not know. All we know is that next time we will make sure that the scope of the event is such that it cannot be ignored.

