July 11, 2022
Today, Wednesday 6/7, the prosecutor’s proposal for the release of the anarchist hunger striker Giannis Michailidis, who has been on hunger strike since 23/5, was submitted to the council. The prosecutor’s proposal was rejected, so it now remains for the council to meet at an unspecified time.

There is no doubt. The judicial mob is torturing and attempting to completely annihilate our comrade. Giannis has been entitled to his release for months now, as he fulfils the formal conditions, but he is being held «preventively» as a prisoner because the bastards of the state-judicial complex consider that «there is a risk that he will commit new offences». They now want to cause irreparable damage to the striker’s health, with irreparable problems that will accompany him for the rest of his life.

We have no illusions. The justice system that has released murderers and rapists (Ep. Korkoneas, P. Filippidis, Ath. Hortarias, Leventis) in the last few days is class-based. It is the voice of the state and capitalist society, which fears people like Giannis, because in their faces they represent the dignity and intransigence of a man who struggles and always keeps his head high. In their faces they represent the prospect of the revolutionary overthrow of the world of wage slavery and power.

We remain wholeheartedly on the side of our comrade to the end.

GIANNIS STAND STRONG, UNTIL FREEDOM

Assembly today, 6/7, 18.00 ASOEE

Assembly in solidarity with the anarchist hunger striker Giannis Michailidis

