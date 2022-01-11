–

After his transfer to the Korydallos Prisoner Psychiatric Hospital on 24/12 and resulting negative in a rapid test conducted for preventive reasons, comrade Charis Mantzouridis was placed in “quarantine” in the only space they have, in the disciplinary isolation infrastructure.

We talked about this space in the previous update, when the comrade was transferred there. It is a cell with a broken window, freezing, with mattresses ripped open, with blood and excrement everywhere, with food discarded by everyone, with prisoners constantly being added to the same place, abolishing even the supposed concept of quarantine. As we said at the time, the situation in this place is but a small example of the overall barbaric condition of keeping all prisoners in prison and the minimal measures taken to protect them from the pandemic.

On 30 December, after six days of his stay there, a rapid test was carried out again and he tested positive for the virus, and since then he has remained in isolation without the possibility of communication. It has been 17 days since the comrade has been in the prison within the prison, without medical supervision and without his relatives knowing anything about his health, both physical due to covid and mental.

Immediate release of comrade Haris Mantzouridis!

Prisoners’ lives matter!

Assembly of Solidarity with the imprisoned, fugitives and persecuted militants

Via: https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1616329/

——-

Haris Mantzouridis (Χάρης Μαντζουρίδης)

Prisoners mental hospital of Koridallos

(Ειδικό Κέντρο Υγείας Κρατουμένων Κορυδαλλού)

Koridallos

181 22 Athens , Greece

———-

The Court of Appeal of anarchist comrade Marios Seisidis, continues Friday 07/01/22 at 11am at the Loukareos Court of Appeal in Athens.

On Friday 07/01 at 11am at the Loukareos Street Courts on the 1st floor, the second degree trial of comrade Marios Seisidis continues for the case of the armed robbery of the National Bank of Solonos Street in 2006.

Seisidis Marios (Σειχιδης Μαριος)

Dikastiki Fylaki Korydallou

A .Pteryga,

TK 18110,

Korydallos,

Athens

EVERYONE ALONGSIDE THE COMRADE

NO ONE HOSTAGE IN THE HANDS OF THE STATE

FIRE TO THE PRISONS!

SOURCE: ACT FORE FREEDOM NOW!