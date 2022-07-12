July 12, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
239 puntos de vista

*photo: Graffiti in memory of anarchist Willem Van Spronsen on the facade of the Bouboulina Anacatelliana building (August 2019).

Three years ago, on July 13, 2019 in Washington state, anti-fascist anarchist Willem Van Spronsen fought his last battle in an armed action against an immigration detention center.

«I don’t stand idly by. I don’t need to say anything more. I put aside my broken heart and heal myself the only way I know how, by being useful.»

Willem Van Spronsen

Officially, 700 migrants have been counted dead in the Mediterranean in the last six months. In the case of the North Aegean the figure is almost zero because no one is keeping count. As official counts have declined in previous years, since the leftist government sealed Evros, the practice of drowning migrants has increased. The current government has systematized a method: sabotage of boats and abandonment at the sea border. In addition, the same method is often applied to those who manage to reach the shore: re-boarding the boat at gunpoint, towing it in the middle of the ocean and sabotaging the vessel. The annihilation counted of the number of arriving migrants is equivalent to as many murders as the average number of arrivals before the start of systematic repatriation. The daily mass extermination can and has continued unhindered since the state, with the help of fascists, turned the eastern coast of the North Sea islands into a «safe haven».

Aegean exclusively as a military zone, inaccessible even to institutional organizations. Precisely so, on the borders of the EU and Greek territory, a long-lasting class massacre is being carried out, neither more nor less political than the intra-imperialist war in the Russian-Ukrainian zone. A massacre indifferent to the comfortable Europeans and Greeks, bipartisan and leftist, as the Germans «did not know» about the Nazi extermination camps.

Comrade Willem broke the invisible border, exploded the guilty silence, attacked with his body the miserable class distinction, the anti-social cannibalism of those who do not risk their skin while inhabiting the slaughterhouse, in the territories of the masters. With gun in hand.

The martyrs of the revolution guard the border crossings.

Willem Van Spronsen – Always ahead on our way.



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailGrecia: willem van spronsen – siempre a la ofensiva en las cruces de las fronteras – por dimitris chatzivasileiadis Default ThumbnailGreece: statement by dimitris chatzivasileiadis at the activity «speech in memory of political prisoners». Default ThumbnailGrecia: comunicado del anarquista dimitris chatzivasileiadis por la semana de la venganza del compaÑero michael forest reinoehl Default Thumbnail[Atenas, Grecia] Sentencia del juicio contra Vaggelis Stathopoulos, Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis y D. M. (23 de abril de 2021) Grecia: Sentencia del juicio contra Vaggelis Stathopoulos, Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis y D. M (23 de abril del 2021) Default ThumbnailGrecia: sobre el tribunal de apelaciÓn de los compaÑeros vangelis stathopoulos y dimitris chatzivasileiadis Default ThumbnailGrecia: mensaje del compaÑero preso dimitris chatzivasileiadis en respuesta a las manifestaciones de ayer 30.1.21,en las cÁrceles de domokos y larissa Grecia: jornada panhelÉnica de acciones el 4 de febrero 22, por los compaÑeros anarquistas vangelis stathopoulos y dimitris chatzivasileiadis Default ThumbnailAtenas, grecia: ataque incendiario-explosivo contra el vehÍculo de un policÍa en solidaridad con los presos anarquistas vaggelis stathopoulos y dimitris chatzivasileiadis Default ThumbnailGrecia: comunicado de dimitris chatzivasileiadis en la actividad «discurso en memoria de los presos polÍticos». SPRING OFFENSIVE: Unidad en la resistencia ¡La hora de la libertad es ahora! Subcomandante Moisés: Niñas y niños zapatistas de las delegaciones “van a jugar, van a pintar, como el cayuco que se está mandando y que ellos pintaron”