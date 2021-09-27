–

Haiti on our Minds

by Mumia Abu-Jamal

The recent natural disaster in Haiti has once again thrown Haiti into the eyes of the world and once again brought out the best and the worst of us. The sheer scale of human suffering has evoked massive compassion as governments far and wide mobilize to assist those unable to assist themselves.

Haiti, once the colonial era “pearl of the Antilles,” then the mother of revolutions, has suffered for nearly two centuries for daring to fight for and win its freedom from European colonialism and plunder.

Haiti, we are informed by the corporate media, is the poorest nation in the West. We are never told, however, how it got that way. How many of us know that the U.S. brutally occupied Haiti and stayed there for more than 20 years! Or that Haiti, which had the temerity to defeat not one, not two, but three colonial armies — the French, the British and the Spanish — was forced to pay French reparations for nearly 200 years. The first and only time that a victor in war had to pay back the nation it defeated.

Haiti isn’t just poor. It has been impoverished by a global system of exploitation and a plantation capitalist economy that was designed as a sanction for Black liberation.

C.L.R. James, the great revolutionary scholar-activist, has argued that the Haitian revolution was a singular event in human history of more significance than either the French or the American revolutions. In part that is because the Haitian revolution spelled the end to French imperialism in America. Napoleon, having lost his Haitian cash cow, sold vast lands to the U.S. for a song, doubling the size of the U.S. in one day.

That an American preacher could today liken the event to the devil gives us some idea of its continuing power. Interestingly, neither of these other revolutions could spell the end of that truly demonic institution, slavery. Indeed, the reverse is true. For George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners. And Napoleon Bonaparte sent his army to Haiti to defend slavery.

Decades and decades of U.S.-supported dictators, the legacy of plantation capitalism and exploitation, U.S.-supported coups like the Bush-era removal of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and corporate strangulation of the poor workers in Haiti have left it severely underdeveloped and thus less able to cope with natural disasters when they strike.

Several years ago when a hurricane hit a city in the world’s wealthiest nation, the wealthy and middle classes had the resources to flee just before the worst struck the town. In Haiti those resources were even more rare. But an earthquake isn’t a hurricane. It strikes suddenly, without warning. But many nations like Japan have constructed buildings which resist the bumps and whirls of earthquakes. Such techniques if applied to Haitian schools, homes and offices could have greatly reduced loss of life and suffering.

If it hadn’t been bled and exploited for centuries, Haiti would have had the resources available to protect its people as much as possible.

Let us hope that Haiti’s future will be brighter than its postcolonial past.

January 16, 2010

En español:

Haití en nuestras mentes

por Mumia Abu-Jamal

El reciente desastre natural en Haití ha colocado este país, una vez más, en la mirada del mundo y acentuado lo mejor y lo peor de nosotros. La magnitud del sufrimiento humano ha evocado compasión masiva en el mundo y muchos gobiernos se movilizan para ayudar a los que no tienen con que ayudarse.

Haití, conocido en tiempos coloniales como “la perla de las Antillas” y luego “la madre de las revoluciones”, ha sufrido durante casi dos siglos por atreverse a pelear y ganar su libertad del colonialismo y saqueo europeo.

Los medios corporativos nos informan que Haití es la nación más pobre del Occidente. Pero nunca nos dicen cómo llegó a serlo. ¿Cuántos sabemos que Estados Unidos brutalmente ocupó a Haití y se quedó ahí durante 20 años? ¿Cuántos sabemos que Haití, que tenía la temeridad de derrotar no sólo uno, ni dos, sino tres ejércitos coloniales ––el francés, el inglés y el español–– , fue obligado a pagar reparaciones a Francia durante casi 200 años? Ésta fue la primera y única vez que un vencedor en guerra tuvo que pagar al país que había derrotado.

Haití no solo es pobre. Ha sido empobrecido por un sistema global de explotación y una economía capitalista de plantación que fue diseñada como una sanción contra la liberación negra. C.L.R. James, el gran estudioso y activista revolucionario, sostiene que la Revolución Haitíana fue un evento singular en la historia humana ––más importante que la Revolución Francesa o la Americana. Esto es, en parte, porque la Revolución Haitíana acabó con el imperialismo francés en las Américas. Napoleón, quien había perdido su vaca lechera Haitíana, vendió extensas tierras a Estados Unidos por monedas, duplicando el tamaño del país en un solo día. El hecho de que un predicador americano compara la venta con un pacto con el diablo, nos da una idea del peso que todavía tiene.

Increíblemente ninguna de las otras dos revoluciones puso fin a la esclavitud. Todo lo contrario, porque George Washington y Thomas Jefferson eran dueños de esclavos, y Napoleón Bonaparte envió su ejército a Haití para defender la esclavitud.

Las décadas y décadas de dictadores respaldados por el Estados Unidos ––un legado del capitalismo de plantación y explotación––, los golpes de estado apoyados por Estados Unidos como la expulsión de Jean Bertrand Aristide, y el ahorcamiento corporativo de los obreros pobres de Haití han dejado un país gravemente subdesarrollado e incapaz de sobrellevar los desastres naturales.

Hace varios años cuando un huracán golpeó una ciudad en la nación más rica del mundo, la gente rica y de clase media tenían los recursos para salir justo antes de que el huracán le cayera. En Haití casi no existen este tipo de recursos.

Pero un temblor no es un huracán. Golpea de repente, sin aviso. Muchas naciones como Japón han construido edificios que resisten las sacudidas y las vueltas de los temblores. Semejantes técnicas aplicadas a las casas y escuelas de Haití pudieron haber reducido la pérdida de vidas y el sufrimiento. De no haber sido desangrado y explotado durante siglos, Haití hubiera tenido los recursos disponibles para proteger a su gente en la medida que fuera posible.

Ojalá el futuro de Haití sea más esperanzador que su pasado post-colonial.

Del corredor de la muerte, soy Mumia Abu-Jamal.

16 de enero de 2010

Traducción Amig@s de Mumia en México