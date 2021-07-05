–

De parte de Arrezafe July 5, 2021 3 puntos de vista

Information

Clearing House – 04/06/2021

American warmongers

want to bring democracy to Iran, China, North Korea, Russia, Syria,

and, eventually, at the very bottom of the list, perhaps to the

United States as well.

Today America celebrates

its hard-fought victory in its fight to free itself from the rule of

British monarchs so it could be ruled by US oligarchs.



❖

Hollywood trained us to

fear psychopathic killers prowling around in the dark so we won’t

notice the psychopathic killers who rule our world in broad daylight.

We’ve been trained to

fear the serial killer covered in blood and wielding a chainsaw so we

won’t notice the serial killer wearing a suit and wielding a pen.



❖

The fucking ocean caught

fire and they just bombed Iraq and Syria and they’re killing kids

in Yemen and ramping up nuclear escalations against Russia and China,

and Facebook is warning users that it’s those who criticize

this system who are the dangerous extremists.



❖

Step 1: Train the public

to only accept “reputable sources” like the New York Times, WaPo,

CNN etc and to dismiss indie media as Russian propaganda.

Step 2: Make sure the

“reputable sources” don’t cover stories that are inconvenient

for the powerful, leaving only indie media to report on them.

This new trend of

complete

mass media blackouts on inconvenient stories is a problem for

many reasons, among them the fact that it’s just so hard to fight.

How do you deal with all mass media outlets collaborating in unison

to black out important stories?

It’s important to

understand that the imperial propagandists don’t just tell us what

to think; they also train us how to think. Feeding us bad information

is only half their job; the other half is shaping the cognitive

frameworks by which we form opinions about that information.

This is why the mass

media have “opinion” segments as well as “news” segments.

They’re not there in case you were curious what Johnny

McThinktank’s opinions are on the issue of the day (they know you

weren’t), they’re to model the acceptable parameters of thinking

on that issue. And the acceptable parameters of thinking will always

take it as a given that the mechanisms of oligarchy and empire

mustn’t be interrupted or inconvenienced in any way. Differing

opinions will be modeled on how those mechanisms should be

advanced, but never if they should.

That’s how come the

renowned expert PhD pundit will often have a less truth-based

worldview than your stoner flatmate with an eighth-grade education.

Because they’ve been trained on both what to think and how

to think, they’ll pour all their intellect into defending lie-based

worldviews.



❖

The most dangerous

extremists of our age are not radical jihadists, nor fundamentalist

Christians, nor white supremacists, nor communists, nor anarchists,

but mainstream adherents to the status quo politics that are

murdering people around the world and driving us to armageddon.

This should not be a

controversial thing to say. Certainly some of the above groups are

dangerous and wrong, but they are objectively far less dangerous and

deadly than the mainstream mass murdering ecocidal extremists who

people inaccurately label “centrists” and “moderates”.



❖

Dear younger generation,

Sorry for destroying the

environment, but in our defense we did everything we possibly could

short of inconveniencing ourselves in any way or doing anything we

don’t like doing or taking any kind of meaningful action.

❖

Congratulations to all my

fellow westerners as we celebrate our 100th anniversary of pretending

we are superior to the Communist Party of China.



❖

Westerners have always

been far more savage and brutish than any of the populations around

the world they’ve ever set out to “civilize”, and that remains

the case to this day. Only reason this isn’t clear to us all is our

school books were written by westerners.



❖

The US empire’s

treatment of Julian Assange has exposed the evil and corruption of

the US empire more than Assange himself ever could.

A government whose

solution to homelessness is to criminalize the homeless is a

government that should not exist.



❖

Western Marxists talking

about violent revolution when they can’t get 20 people at a protest

are like a little boy talking about fighting supervillains when he

can’t even tie his shoes. There won’t be revolution, violent or

otherwise, while propaganda rules public consciousness.

Any talk of any kind of

revolution is just vapid LARPing as long as people are being

successfully propagandized away from rising up, and they are. Your

dreams of revolution are so very, very far away right now you

might as well be talking about magic. The violent revolution vs

peaceful revolution debate on the left is as meaningless as arguing

over what company makes the best model of magic wand. No revolution

is happening, at all, until the left addresses

the problem of mass-scale media psyops first.



❖

Q: What is the populist

right?

A: The populist right are

Republicans who want to go to war with China instead of Syria.

“Why didn’t you leave

your abuser sooner?”

If I’d left sooner then

that would’ve been when I left, and you’d just be asking me why I

didn’t leave sooner than that. Maybe just blame the abuser for

abusing.



❖

Ultimately the problem is

that mass-scale propaganda institutions are fully unified in their

consent-manufacturing narratives while the rest of us are rabidly

divided against each other.



❖

People who’ve

experienced spiritual enlightenment talk about how they now see how

everyone’s stories about life are false. Opening your eyes to

what’s going on in our world is very much the same: seeing the

propaganda narratives which have nothing to do with what’s true or

real.

If you ignored the

intense partisan narratives and just dispassionately observed the

large-scale behaviors of money, resources and weapons, you’d have

no idea the US got a new president in January. But if you listen to

the narratives, it’s supposedly a night-and-day difference between

this administration and the last one.

Whether you’re talking

about personal narratives or mass-scale narratives, they are entirely

different from life as it actually is. The babbling stories in our

minds are simply ineffective tools for describing reality; the more

we get our heads above them, the clearer we can see.

