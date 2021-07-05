Information
Clearing House – 04/06/2021
American warmongers
want to bring democracy to Iran, China, North Korea, Russia, Syria,
and, eventually, at the very bottom of the list, perhaps to the
United States as well.
Today America celebrates
its hard-fought victory in its fight to free itself from the rule of
British monarchs so it could be ruled by US oligarchs.
❖
Hollywood trained us to
fear psychopathic killers prowling around in the dark so we won’t
notice the psychopathic killers who rule our world in broad daylight.
We’ve been trained to
fear the serial killer covered in blood and wielding a chainsaw so we
won’t notice the serial killer wearing a suit and wielding a pen.
❖
The fucking ocean caught
fire and they just bombed Iraq and Syria and they’re killing kids
in Yemen and ramping up nuclear escalations against Russia and China,
and Facebook is warning users that it’s those who criticize
this system who are the dangerous extremists.
❖
Step 1: Train the public
to only accept “reputable sources” like the New York Times, WaPo,
CNN etc and to dismiss indie media as Russian propaganda.
Step 2: Make sure the
“reputable sources” don’t cover stories that are inconvenient
for the powerful, leaving only indie media to report on them.
This new trend of
complete
mass media blackouts on inconvenient stories is a problem for
many reasons, among them the fact that it’s just so hard to fight.
How do you deal with all mass media outlets collaborating in unison
to black out important stories?
It’s important to
understand that the imperial propagandists don’t just tell us what
to think; they also train us how to think. Feeding us bad information
is only half their job; the other half is shaping the cognitive
frameworks by which we form opinions about that information.
This is why the mass
media have “opinion” segments as well as “news” segments.
They’re not there in case you were curious what Johnny
McThinktank’s opinions are on the issue of the day (they know you
weren’t), they’re to model the acceptable parameters of thinking
on that issue. And the acceptable parameters of thinking will always
take it as a given that the mechanisms of oligarchy and empire
mustn’t be interrupted or inconvenienced in any way. Differing
opinions will be modeled on how those mechanisms should be
advanced, but never if they should.
That’s how come the
renowned expert PhD pundit will often have a less truth-based
worldview than your stoner flatmate with an eighth-grade education.
Because they’ve been trained on both what to think and how
to think, they’ll pour all their intellect into defending lie-based
worldviews.
❖
The most dangerous
extremists of our age are not radical jihadists, nor fundamentalist
Christians, nor white supremacists, nor communists, nor anarchists,
but mainstream adherents to the status quo politics that are
murdering people around the world and driving us to armageddon.
This should not be a
controversial thing to say. Certainly some of the above groups are
dangerous and wrong, but they are objectively far less dangerous and
deadly than the mainstream mass murdering ecocidal extremists who
people inaccurately label “centrists” and “moderates”.
❖
Dear younger generation,
Sorry for destroying the
environment, but in our defense we did everything we possibly could
short of inconveniencing ourselves in any way or doing anything we
don’t like doing or taking any kind of meaningful action.
American warmongers want
to bring democracy to Iran, China, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and,
eventually, at the very bottom of the list, perhaps to the United
States as well.
❖
Congratulations to all my
fellow westerners as we celebrate our 100th anniversary of pretending
we are superior to the Communist Party of China.
❖
Westerners have always
been far more savage and brutish than any of the populations around
the world they’ve ever set out to “civilize”, and that remains
the case to this day. Only reason this isn’t clear to us all is our
school books were written by westerners.
❖
The US empire’s
treatment of Julian Assange has exposed the evil and corruption of
the US empire more than Assange himself ever could.
A government whose
solution to homelessness is to criminalize the homeless is a
government that should not exist.
❖
Western Marxists talking
about violent revolution when they can’t get 20 people at a protest
are like a little boy talking about fighting supervillains when he
can’t even tie his shoes. There won’t be revolution, violent or
otherwise, while propaganda rules public consciousness.
Any talk of any kind of
revolution is just vapid LARPing as long as people are being
successfully propagandized away from rising up, and they are. Your
dreams of revolution are so very, very far away right now you
might as well be talking about magic. The violent revolution vs
peaceful revolution debate on the left is as meaningless as arguing
over what company makes the best model of magic wand. No revolution
is happening, at all, until the left addresses
the problem of mass-scale media psyops first.
❖
Q: What is the populist
right?
A: The populist right are
Republicans who want to go to war with China instead of Syria.
BREAKING: Gaza under attack from Israel warplanes for the 4th time since end of “ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/5guF3WMYl1
“Why didn’t you leave
your abuser sooner?”
If I’d left sooner then
that would’ve been when I left, and you’d just be asking me why I
didn’t leave sooner than that. Maybe just blame the abuser for
abusing.
❖
Ultimately the problem is
that mass-scale propaganda institutions are fully unified in their
consent-manufacturing narratives while the rest of us are rabidly
divided against each other.
❖
People who’ve
experienced spiritual enlightenment talk about how they now see how
everyone’s stories about life are false. Opening your eyes to
what’s going on in our world is very much the same: seeing the
propaganda narratives which have nothing to do with what’s true or
real.
If you ignored the
intense partisan narratives and just dispassionately observed the
large-scale behaviors of money, resources and weapons, you’d have
no idea the US got a new president in January. But if you listen to
the narratives, it’s supposedly a night-and-day difference between
this administration and the last one.
Whether you’re talking
about personal narratives or mass-scale narratives, they are entirely
different from life as it actually is. The babbling stories in our
minds are simply ineffective tools for describing reality; the more
we get our heads above them, the clearer we can see.
_________________________________
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com