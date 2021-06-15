June 15, 2021
De parte de Arrezafe
33 puntos de vista


If
Americans Knew
02/06/2019

An exposé on Israel’s
detailed projects – some public, some covert – to influence what
people see on the Internet, and what they don’t. From the article,
“How Israel and its partisans work to censor the Internet”
iakn.us/2Ixc6LC – the article has additional information and
citations.Since the U.S. gives Israel over $10 million per day, it is
essential that Americans are thoroughly informed on this issue.

(The original version of
this video was removed by YouTube under erroneous claims. Our second
attempt was age restricted, again unjustly. We hope this one will
survive the usual flagging by Israel partisans that is described in
the film.)




Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com

