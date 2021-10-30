October 30, 2021
De parte de Arrezafe
53 puntos de vista


Moderate Rebels
live: Ben Norton speaks with Ángel Rodríguez Rivera,
president of the Puerto Rican Association of University Professors,
about the devastating neoliberal economic policies forced on Puerto
Rico.

Washington imposed an
unelected fiscal control board, called the junta, to control Puerto
Rico’s finances. Now it is pushing through so-called “debt
restructuring,” in law PC1003, that will slash social benefits,
unfund public universities, and crush working-class people in order
to pay off foreign corporate debt vultures.

Meanwhile, the US-imposed
privatization of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid in a neoliberal
public-private partnership has caused chronic blackouts, while
executives at LUMA Energy make huge salaries.



Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com

Default ThumbnailColombia es más importante para USA que Puerto Rico 14-10-21 Puerto Rico & España Conferencia Internacional sobre bebés robados Puerto real ni se cierra ni se vende, puerto real se defiende Se derechiza la izquierda o son ambidiestros (Artículo de opinión de Rafael Fenoy Rico) Estrategias Sindicales Pandémicas (Por Rafael Fenoy Rico) La demolición del puente de Vallecas: deseos y dudas ante el fin de una barrera entre el barrio rico y el pobre (12/04/2021). Airbus la gran promesa que se esfuma (Por Rafael Fenoy Rico) Default ThumbnailOdios contra el pobre y contra el rico Default Thumbnail¿Hay que construir Viviendas Sociales? (Por Rafael Fenoy Rico) Barrio rico, barrio pobre: por qué la incidencia del Covid-19 sube en las zonas ricas de Madrid (22/07/2021). La fantasía de hacerse rico produciendo nada El mapa de la desigualdad de renta por código postal: 200.000 euros separan al barrio más rico del más pobre (19/10/2021).