Moderate Rebels

live: Ben Norton speaks with Ángel Rodríguez Rivera,

president of the Puerto Rican Association of University Professors,

about the devastating neoliberal economic policies forced on Puerto

Rico.

Washington imposed an

unelected fiscal control board, called the junta, to control Puerto

Rico’s finances. Now it is pushing through so-called “debt

restructuring,” in law PC1003, that will slash social benefits,

unfund public universities, and crush working-class people in order

to pay off foreign corporate debt vultures.



Meanwhile, the US-imposed

privatization of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid in a neoliberal

public-private partnership has caused chronic blackouts, while

executives at LUMA Energy make huge salaries.

