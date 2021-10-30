Moderate Rebels
live: Ben Norton speaks with Ángel Rodríguez Rivera,
president of the Puerto Rican Association of University Professors,
about the devastating neoliberal economic policies forced on Puerto
Rico.
Washington imposed an
unelected fiscal control board, called the junta, to control Puerto
Rico’s finances. Now it is pushing through so-called “debt
restructuring,” in law PC1003, that will slash social benefits,
unfund public universities, and crush working-class people in order
to pay off foreign corporate debt vultures.
Meanwhile, the US-imposed
privatization of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid in a neoliberal
public-private partnership has caused chronic blackouts, while
executives at LUMA Energy make huge salaries.
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com