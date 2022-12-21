Huelga 28 de noviembre 2022. Por un convenio digno.

-English version below-

Tras la última reunión de negociación del Convenio Colectivo, desde CGT propusimos a todos los sindicatos presentes en la mesa de negociación realizar movilizaciones. Y para que estas fueran realmente conjuntas y todos y todas defendamos unos objetivos comunes, habíamos planteado unas reivindicaciones mínimas, que coinciden con aquellos aspectos más preocupantes y urgentes que venimos sufriendo.

El punto básico es el salario.

Contextualicemos: Hemos perdido un 6,5% de poder adquisitivo (IPC) el año pasado en 2021, hemos perdido más de un 15% entre 2012 y 2019 durante la vigencia de los últimos convenios, el salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI) ha superado el salario base de lxs teleoperadorxs y le pisa los talones a lxs teleoperadorxs especialistas y lxs gestorxs telefónico.

La patronal ofrece un 0% para los años 2020 y 2021 y para 2022 no llega la subida ni a la mitad de la inflación que sufrimos en estos momentos (3% por una inflación de 7,3%).

Ante esto la reivindicación que le planteamos al resto de sindicatos fue esta: NO FIRMAR NADA QUE SUPONGA PÉRDIDA DE PODER ADQUISITIVO.

¿QUÉ HAN RESPONDIDO EL RESTO DE SINDICATOS PRESENTES EN LA MESA DE NEGOCIACIÓN?

Lamentablemente nos hemos encontrado con una negativa para unificar fuerzas por parte de los otros sindicatos. CCOO y UGT entienden que no es el momento de movilizarse. En el caso de ELA y LAB sólo contemplan realizar movilizaciones si el convenio afectase exclusivamente a los/as trabajadores/as de Euskadi, y por último, CIG aclarará su postura a partir del 18 de noviembre, después de una reunión de carácter interno.

Muchas de nuestras compañeras y compañeros nos pedían que nos uniésemos contra la patronal, de manera conjunta todas las organizaciones sindicales presentes en la mesa.

Desde la CGT lo hemos intentado, por eso les hemos tenido la mano. No ha sido posible pero nosotras si queremos cambiar radicalmente la realidad de este Sector por eso el 28 de noviembre, PARAMOS!

Hay que seguir hacia delante, porque sabemos que hemos llegado a un punto de inflexión para los intereses de las personas trabajadoras que supondrá o mantenerse en la precariedad o mejorar nuestras condiciones de trabajo.

Si en el futuro vemos que nuestro salario sólo sube a medida que lo haga el SMI (que puede quedar congelado durante una década), pasaremos a ser las personas con la profesión peor pagada de este país.

ES EL MOMENTO DE LUCHAR

-English version-

After the last meeting of negotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, CGT proposed to all the unions present at the negotiating table to carry out mobilizations. And in order for these to be truly joint and for all of us to have common objectives, we had put forward some minimum demands, which coincide with the most pressing and urgent aspects that we have been suffering.

The basic point is the salary.

Let’s put it in context: We have lost 6.5% of purchasing power (CPI) last year in 2021, we have lost more than 15% between 2012 and 2019 during the validity of the last collectives bargain, the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) has exceeded the base salary of teleoperators and is on the heels of teleoperators specialists and “gestorxs”.

The employers offer 0% for the years 2020 and 2021 and for 2022 the increase does not even reach half of the inflation that we are suffering at the moment (3% for an inflation of 7.3%).

In view of this, the demand that we put to the rest of the unions was this: NOT TO SIGN ANYTHING THAT SUPPOSES LOSS IN PURCHASE POWER.

WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE OF THE OTHER UNIONS PRESENT AT THE NEGOTIATING TABLE?

Unfortunately we have met with a refusal to unify forces from other labor unions. CCOO and UGT understand that it is not the right time to mobilize. In the case of ELA and LAB, they only contemplate mobilizations if the agreement exclusively affects workers in the Basque Country, and finally, CIG will clarify its position as of November 18, after an internal meeting.

Many of our colleagues asked us to unite against the employers, together with all the trade union organizations present at the table.

From the CGT we have tried to do so, that is why we have held their hand. It has not been possible, but we do want to radically change the reality of this Sector, that is why on November 28th, WE STOP!

We must move forward, because we know that we have reached a turning point for the interests of the workers that will mean either staying in precariousness or improving our working conditions.

If in the future we see that our salary only rises as the SMI (which may be frozen for a decade), we will become the people with the lowest paid profession in this country.

IT IS TIME TO FIGHT BACK