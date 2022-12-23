Federación Anarquista 🏴 Noticias anticapitalistas y informaciones libertarias
  en / fr / es / pt / de / it / ca / gr / tr

Federación Anarquista 🏴

🔴 Noticias anarquistas y informaciones libertarias de más de 400 colectivos Ⓐ


Las noticias de  0  colectivos anarquistas se publican automáticamente aquí
Fuente de noticias actualizado cada 0 minutos

Huelga 28-N


December 23, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
193 puntos de vista

Buenas tardes compañeros y compañeras,

Ayer tuvo lugar la huelga de 24h convocada por la CGT. Según cifras oficiales, la huelga tuvo una participación del 80% a nivel estatal. Agradecemos a todas las personas que vinieron a la concentración en la plaça Letamendi en Barcelona para mostrar su descontento con la actual oferta de la patronal. Hoy tiene lugar una nueva reunión de negociación entre los sindicatos y la patronal, por lo que os mantendremos informados en cuanto tengamos noticias.

________________________________________

Good afternoon colleagues,

Yesterday took place the 24h strike called by the CGT. According to official figures, the strike had a participation of 80% at state level. We thank all the people who came to the concentration in the Letamendi square in Barcelona to show their discontent with the current offer of the employers’ association. Today there is a new meeting between the unions and the employers’ association , so we will inform you as soon as we have news.

Un saludo,

Fabrizio Mas (CGT representative)

Pablo Olivares (CGT representative)

África Ramos (CGT representative)

David Galán (CGT representative)

https://www.eldiario.es/economia/batalla-salarial-contact-center-suma-jornada-huelga-propuesta-patronal_1_9750885.html

.wordads-ad-wrapper {
display:none;
font: normal 11px Arial, sans-serif;
letter-spacing: 1px;
text-decoration: none;
width: 100%;
margin: 25px auto;
padding: 0;
}
.wordads-ad-title {
margin-bottom: 5px;
}
.wordads-ad-controls {
margin-top: 5px;
text-align: right;
}
.wordads-ad-controls span {
cursor: pointer;
}
.wordads-ad {
width: fit-content;
margin: 0 auto;
}

Anuncio publicitario
Ajustes de privacidad



Fuente:

Paramos pero no nos detenemos: La huelga indefinida se convierte en huelga instrumental La necesidad de los Comités de Huelga para esta Huelga de Alquileres [Comunicado] Presos mapuche en Angol iniciarán huelga seca, tras cien días en huelga líquida Huelga de hambre desde el 22 de marzo: Comunicado público de inicio de huelga de hambre por parte de compañerxs subversivxs y anarquistas Default Thumbnail[Chile] Agitación y propaganda en solidaridad con lxs presxs subversivos, anarquistas y de la revuelta en huelga de hambre + Un llamado a multiplicar los gestos de complicidad a 2 días de iniciada la huelga. 23 de marzo de 2021. Agitación y propaganda en solidaridad con lxs presxs subversivos, anarquistas y de la revuelta en huelga de hambre + Un llamado a multiplicar los gestos de complicidad a 2 días de iniciada la huelga. 23 de marzo de 2021. Huelga Correos Sabadell. 35 dias huelga indefinida Preguntas y respuestas sobre la huelga en el sector público del 28 de octubre…¡A la huelga compañeras! ¿Huelga?¿Qué Huelga? Fondo solidario con lxs represaliadxs en la huelga del metal de Cantabria – ¿Qué sucede después de una huelga? La Huelga del Consorcio en Galiza. Una huelga de mujeres. ENTREVISTA ¿Hasta cuando se va a pisotear la dignidad de los trabajadores? – Sobre la huelga – no huelga de Teka
Comentar En El Foro


SíGUENOS
EN TWITTER
SíGUENOS
EN MASTODON
SíGUENOS
EN TUMBLR


Activist T-shirts Coop ★ Free Worldwide Shipping


Barcode Prisonner
Red action antifa
Solidarity!
A.C.A.B. All Cops Are Bastards
Football against racism
Revolution
Love Revolution
Antifa baseball club
Resistance is fertile
This is what democracy looks like
Acab
Nestor Makhno
System works because you work
No gods no masters
Antifa
ACAB
Your ignorance is their power


RSS Federación Anarquista (española)

RSS Anarchist Federation (english)

RSS Federação Anarquista (português)

RSS Info Libertaire (français)

RSS Anarchistische Föderation (deutsch)

RSS Anarşist Haberler (türk)

RSS Rivoluzione Anarchica (italiano)

RSS Anarquia.cat (català)

RSS Αναρχικά Νέα (Ελληνικά)



Anarchist news | Noticias anarquistas | Actualité anarchiste | Anarchistische Nachrichten | Notícias Anarquistas | Notizie anarchiche | Notícies anarquistes | Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία | Anarşist Haberler

Las opiniones son las de los colaboradores y no necesariamente están respaldadas por Federacionanarquista.net [Descargo de responsabilidad]