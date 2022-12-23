Huelga 28-N

Buenas tardes compañeros y compañeras,

Ayer tuvo lugar la huelga de 24h convocada por la CGT. Según cifras oficiales, la huelga tuvo una participación del 80% a nivel estatal. Agradecemos a todas las personas que vinieron a la concentración en la plaça Letamendi en Barcelona para mostrar su descontento con la actual oferta de la patronal. Hoy tiene lugar una nueva reunión de negociación entre los sindicatos y la patronal, por lo que os mantendremos informados en cuanto tengamos noticias.



Good afternoon colleagues,

Yesterday took place the 24h strike called by the CGT. According to official figures, the strike had a participation of 80% at state level. We thank all the people who came to the concentration in the Letamendi square in Barcelona to show their discontent with the current offer of the employers’ association. Today there is a new meeting between the unions and the employers’ association , so we will inform you as soon as we have news.

Un saludo,

Fabrizio Mas (CGT representative)

Pablo Olivares (CGT representative)

África Ramos (CGT representative)

David Galán (CGT representative)

https://www.eldiario.es/economia/batalla-salarial-contact-center-suma-jornada-huelga-propuesta-patronal_1_9750885.html

