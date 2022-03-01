Huelga general para el 8 de Marzo 2022

Os informamos que el dia 8 de marzo habra huelga de 24 horas.

La huelga queda convocada por el día 8 de marzo de 2022 y alcanzará desde las 00 horas hasta las 24 horas del mismo día. Hacemos constar que en CPM debido a la organización de trabajo mediante sistema a turnos, la convocatoria empezará en el último turno anterior a las 00 horas del día en que se realiza la convocatoria de huelga, alcanzando, igualmente, el último turno que empiece en el meritado día 8 y que finalizará cuando acabe este turno, el día siguiente.

Cabe recordar que no tenéis porque avisar a nadie de si vais a hacer huelga o no y nadie tampoco os puede exigir una respuesta.

Os animamos a que vengáis y participeis todxs.

***

We inform you that on March 8 there will be a 24-hour strike.

The strike is called for March 8, 2022 and will reach from 00 hours to 24 hours of the same day. We state that in CPM due to the organization of work by shift system, the call will begin in the last shift prior to 00 hours of the day on which the strike call is made, reaching, also, the last shift that begins on the said day 8 and will end when this shift ends, the next day.

It is important to remember that you do not have to let anyone know if you are going to strike or not and no one can demand an answer.

We encourage you all to come and participate.