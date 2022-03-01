  en / fr / es / pt / de / it / ca / el

Federación Anarquista 🏴

🔴 Noticias anarquistas y informaciones libertarias de más de 400 colectivos Ⓐ


Las noticias de 443 colectivos anarquistas se publican automáticamente aquí
Fuente de noticias actualizado cada 5 minutos

Huelga general para el 8 de Marzo 2022


March 1, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
21 puntos de vista


Os informamos que el dia 8 de marzo habra huelga de 24 horas.

La huelga queda convocada por el día 8 de marzo de 2022 y alcanzará desde las 00 horas hasta las 24 horas del mismo día. Hacemos constar que en CPM debido a la organización de trabajo mediante sistema a turnos, la convocatoria empezará en el último turno anterior a las 00 horas del día en que se realiza la convocatoria de huelga, alcanzando, igualmente, el último turno que empiece en el meritado día 8 y que finalizará cuando acabe este turno, el día siguiente.

Cabe recordar que no tenéis porque avisar a nadie de si vais a hacer huelga o no y nadie tampoco os puede exigir una respuesta.

Os animamos a que vengáis y participeis todxs.

***

We inform you that on March 8 there will be a 24-hour strike.

The strike is called for March 8, 2022 and will reach from 00 hours to 24 hours of the same day. We state that in CPM due to the organization of work by shift system, the call will begin in the last shift prior to 00 hours of the day on which the strike call is made, reaching, also, the last shift that begins on the said day 8 and will end when this shift ends, the next day.

It is important to remember that you do not have to let anyone know if you are going to strike or not and no one can demand an answer.

We encourage you all to come and participate.



Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa [Cartagena] Convocada Huelga General en la Región de Murcia para el 8 de marzo. 1 abril, 2021 por Publicación Abierta Indymedia flyer contra campaña 2021 territorio perú agitación contra campaña politica territorio perú Publicado en Foto, Internacionales PrevPANORAMA DE LAS RECUPERADAS Y MOVIMIENTOS SOCIALES Deja un comentario Conectado como Publicación Abierta Indymedia. ¿Querés salir? Buscar: Entradas recientes Campaña de agitación social y antisocial contra las elecciones 2021 en el territorio dominado por el estado peruano PANORAMA DE LAS RECUPERADAS Y MOVIMIENTOS SOCIALES Semana 22/03 a 28/03 – Temas desde las radios populares JORNADA MUNDIAL DE SOLIDARIDAD CON EL PUEBLO DE HAITI Entrevista a Emanuel Jurado: “Hay que entender a la Economía Social y Solidaria como una transición hacia otro modelo productivo, otro modelo económico” Comentarios recientes Ruth Vilches Torrejón en LA DESCOLONIZACION DE LA DEMOCRACIA Por Rafael Bautista S. Publicación Abierta Indymedia en Pal debate: ¿Nazismo y Fascismo son lo mismo?, ¿Son de derecha o izquierda o ninguno? Marcos Tapia en DE LA VICTORIA POPULAR AL TRIUNFO PIRRICO DEL MAS por Rafael Bautista S. isaac en DE LA VICTORIA POPULAR AL TRIUNFO PIRRICO DEL MAS por Rafael Bautista S. Fredy Escobar Vega en DE LA VICTORIA POPULAR AL TRIUNFO PIRRICO DEL MAS por Rafael Bautista S. Archivos abril 2021 marzo 2021 febrero 2021 enero 2021 diciembre 2020 noviembre 2020 octubre 2020 septiembre 2020 agosto 2020 julio 2020 junio 2020 mayo 2020 abril 2020 marzo 2020 febrero 2020 enero 2020 diciembre 2019 noviembre 2019 octubre 2019 septiembre 2019 agosto 2019 julio 2019 junio 2019 mayo 2019 abril 2019 marzo 2019 febrero 2019 enero 2019 diciembre 2018 noviembre 2018 octubre 2018 septiembre 2018 agosto 2018 julio 2018 junio 2018 enero 2018 octubre 2017 Categorías Alto Valle Ambiente Audio y radio Ciudad de Buenos Aires Conurbano Córdoba Culturas Derechos Humanos Discusiones Economía Política Foto Géneros Internacionales La Plata Mar del Plata Medios y comunicación Nacionales Pueblos Originarios Regionales Rosario Santiago del Estero Sin categoría Soporte Temáticas Trabajadoras/es Video Meta Administrador del sitio Desconectar RSS de las entradas RSS de los comentarios WordPress.org Convocatoria de Huelga General el 8 de Marzo de 2019 El Comité Confederal de CGT Andalucía acuerda convocar Huelga General el próximo 8 de marzo CNT AIT || Valoración de la jornada de Huelga General del 8 de marzo en la Región de Murcia. 7-N: Concentraciones en València y Elx por una salida social a la crisis de la pandemia de la COVID-19, por un trabajo digno para todas y todos y en apoyo a la Huelga General convocada por la CGT en la Comunidad de Madrid para el 11 de noviembre Huelga de hambre desde el 22 de marzo: Comunicado público de inicio de huelga de hambre por parte de compañerxs subversivxs y anarquistas Default Thumbnail[Chile] Agitación y propaganda en solidaridad con lxs presxs subversivos, anarquistas y de la revuelta en huelga de hambre + Un llamado a multiplicar los gestos de complicidad a 2 días de iniciada la huelga. 23 de marzo de 2021. Agitación y propaganda en solidaridad con lxs presxs subversivos, anarquistas y de la revuelta en huelga de hambre + Un llamado a multiplicar los gestos de complicidad a 2 días de iniciada la huelga. 23 de marzo de 2021. Default ThumbnailDrets davant la vaga general feminista del 8M 2021 i en general Hilo Negro 275 – Marzo 2021: «11 de abril // Asamblea General del Sindicato»
Comentar En El Foro


SíGUENOS
EN TWITTER
SíGUENOS
EN MASTODON
SíGUENOS
EN TUMBLR


Camisetas anarquistas ★ Envío mundial gratuito


TV Brainwash
Only when the last tree has died, the last river has been caught, will we realize that we can't eat money
War is peace - Freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength (1984)
Red action antifa
Quand l'injustice devient loi, la résistance devient un devoir
Sometimes anti social... but always anti fascist
Only when the last tree has died, the last river has been caught, will we realize that we can't eat money
Anarchy
Antifaschistische aktion
No pasaran
Pas de fachos dans mon quartier pas de quartier pour les fachos
Votez
Good night white pride
Society Hierarchy
MAKHNOVTCHINA - Avec les oppresseurs, jamais. Avec les opprimés, toujours! (Nestor Makhno)
La hiérarchie c'est comme les étagères: plus c'est haut, moins ça sert!
No gods - no masters - no slaves

Esta plataforma está totalmente financiada por Cooperativa Ni Dios Ni Amo.
Las ventas también contribuir a la recaudación de fondos para donaciones a diversas organizaciones anarquistas y organizaciones benéficas activistas.

RSS Anarchist Federation (english)

RSS Federação Anarquista (Português)

RSS Info Libertaire (français)

RSS Anarchistische Föderation (deutsch)

RSS Rivoluzione Anarchica (italiano)

RSS Anarquia.cat (català)



Anarchist news | Noticias anarquistas | Actualité anarchiste | Anarchistische Nachrichten | Notícias Anarquistas | Notizie anarchiche | Notícies anarquistes | Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία

Las opiniones son las de los colaboradores y no necesariamente están respaldadas por Federacionanarquista.net [Descargo de responsabilidad]