Issues with taking and enjoying holidays at CPM


December 21, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
In the last few days we are detecting an increase in the number of cases and inquiries to the union on the subject of vacations.

The intention of this post is to create a list of affected people who have not been able to enjoy their pending vacations during the year 2022 and that the management puts an effective solution as soon as possible. We do not support the closing of the calendar or the blocking of future dates as well as improving the application process.

We want to clarify this situation because we consider that the current policy is unfair and has already been denounced to the Labor Inspectorate.

From our majority CGT section in the committee we will always try to negotiate but if we have no choice we will denounce this and other abuses legally.

You can reply to this post with your cases or write us to the email address cpm.int.cgt@gmail.com.

En los últimos dias estamos detectando un incremento de casos y consultas al sindicato sobre el tema de las vacaciones.

La intención de este post es crear una lista de afectados de personas que no han podido disfrutar de sus dias pendientes de vacaciones durante el año 2022 y que el management ponga una solución efectiva cuanto antes. No admitimos el cierre del calendario ni el bloqueo de futuras fechas así como mejorar el proceso de solicitud.

Queremos aclarar esta situación pues consideramos que la politica actual es injusta y ya ha sido denunciada a Inspección Laboral.

Desde nuestra sección CGT mayoritaria en el comité siempre vamos a intentar negociar pero si no tenemos más remedio denunciaremos este y otros abusos legalmente.

Podéis contestar a este post con vuestros casos o escribidnos a la dirección de email cpm.int.cgt@gmail.com.

David Galán, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

