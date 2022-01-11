January 11, 2022 –
It is available the third issue of Caligine, words to the negative among the dark colors of reality. This issue is printed DIY in mimeograph and with silkscreened cover (cover attached).
36 A4 pages
To write to us and receive copies: caligine@riseup.net
CALIGINE, Sobborgo Valzania 27, 47521 Cesena (FC)
4 euro for a single copy; 3 euro from 5 copies upwards
INDEX
Surplus
Elements of insurrection between virus and digital society
Queer negativity ch. II
War on the state: the subject of desire
The workshop of images
1984, in dissolution
Vegetate
However, to go…
