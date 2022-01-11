–

De parte de Anarquia.info January 11, 2022 69 puntos de vista

It is available the third issue of Caligine, words to the negative among the dark colors of reality. This issue is printed DIY in mimeograph and with silkscreened cover (cover attached).

36 A4 pages

To write to us and receive copies: caligine@riseup.net

CALIGINE, Sobborgo Valzania 27, 47521 Cesena (FC)

4 euro for a single copy; 3 euro from 5 copies upwards

INDEX

Surplus

Elements of insurrection between virus and digital society

Queer negativity ch. II

War on the state: the subject of desire

The workshop of images

1984, in dissolution

Vegetate

However, to go…

SOURCE: EMAIL

TRANSLATED: ANARQUÍA