We have learned that comrade Davide Delogu, sardinian imprisoned and deported anarchist, went on hunger strike yesterday, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

This hunger strike was prompted by the withdrawal of phone calls with a sardinian comrade. Apparently the director of the prison gave the refusal by referring to a document produced by the surveillance magistrate of Agrigento three years ago.

Updates will follow.

Sardegna Anarchica

Note:

Davide Delogu is a sardinian anarchist arrested in 2010 and convicted of several robberies and thefts. On May 1, 2017 he attempted to escape from Brucoli prison (in Augusta, Sicily), almost succeeding. The comrade in recent years has always been imprisoned in prisons located between Sicily and Calabria, in fact deported from his land, Sardinia. Since 2017 he was transferred to the prisons of Brucoli, Rossano Calabro, Pagliarelli (Palermo), Caltagirone, until his recent transfer to Vibo Valentia.

Since November 2019 has been active the Support Fund for the Sardinian Imprisoned and Deported Anarchist Davide Delogu. In January 2020 was published the booklet A konka arta! Alcuni scritti di Davide Delogu: la lotta contro l’isolamento, alcune azioni di solidarietà (“A konka arta! Some writings by Davide Delogu: the struggle against isolation, some solidarity actions”), a co-edition of Editziones Sa Kàvuna, Biblioteca dello Spazio Anarchico Lunanera of Cosenza and Edizioni Monte Bove.

LIBERTADE PRO SU KUMPANZU DAVIDE DELOGU!

LIBERTÀ PER IL COMPAGNO DAVIDE DELOGU!

FREEDOM FOR COMRADE DAVIDE DELOGU!

SOURCE: SARDEGNA ANARCHICA – MALACODA