De parte de Anarquia.info April 16, 2021 58 puntos de vista

FROM TERNI PRISON, AS2 SECTION

HUNGER STRIKE:

In solidarity with the prisoners of the social war of Santiago del Chile, on liquid hunger strike since 22 March 2021.

In solidarity with all those tried for the riots of March 2020 and with the 5 prisoners of Ascoli/Modena who had the courage to make the written denunciation for the riots of Modena.

In solidarity with the anarchist Davide Delogu subjected to art. 14 bis, demanding that he be released from the solitary confinement he has been subjected to for a long time.

In solidarity with the prisoners in spini di gardolo (tn) where another prisoner Ambar, 28 years old, has died due to the usual «sanitary» deficiencies.

In solidarity with the prisoners in struggle in the detention centre of via corelli (milan).

Courage and solidarity to the most fragile: to all children and adolescents, ignored, annulled, isolated and more and more locked up in physical/»sanitary»/technological/repressive cages.

To grandmothers and grandfathers treated like scrap metal to be thrown away and sacrificed!

I, Juan Sorroche Fernandez, of the AS2 Section of Terni announce:

The beginning of a hunger strike for as long as I deem appropriate.

From 12 April at 0:00 am.

Universal solidarity is a vision intertwined and projected beyond prison isolation; «we are less alone than he would like, we are still insubmissive, free, dignified…». That is why I have a heart that beats together with the dignified prisoners in struggle, and the world situation, who with different methods and practices live together, in symbiotic evolutions in their splendid diversities and walk in the living and long collective resistance of the exploited in struggle all over the world.

I will use my body as an instrument, rejecting the victimist notions that tie me to the condition of prisoner, trying to break with the passive subject and with the utilitarian vision of struggle: what do I achieve by doing so? I go further and fight, quite simply, for the extension of solidarity between prisoners and prisoners in struggle all over the world!

Solidarity, I believe, is a vision that needs a balance, that alchemically and practically unites the universal with the specific. So I cannot ignore the conditions and situations that are closest to my context and that I suffer from. And that doesn’t take away, indeed, it increases in quality our perspective, so my thought goes and I include myself in the protests that in different moments, forms and places, there have been and there will be in the Italian prison context, and my solidarity goes to the rioters of March 2020 who were tortured and killed (14 prisoners) by the state for defending their lives. This is an issue to be taken into account, which is intertwined with the causes of the «criminal» management of Covid-19. Because it extends to the whole global state-capitalist society. This struggle against the nefarious state-capitalist state is the main motivation that encompasses the struggle. The anarchist struggle is against the imposition at all levels of the various «military-health» measures, which is overriding the minds/bodies/hearts/spirits of the individuals. With the incessant media and informational terrorism, nullifying critical and radical thinking about what is really happening to us. We are confronted with the definitions of geopolitical and governance agreements, also managed by digital, pharmaceutical and technological multinationals. A health/technological dictatorship! Aware of my position of extreme weakness, but determined in the will! Which by example has been shown by the prisoner Dimitris Koufondinas in Greece, to whom goes my solidarity, albeit late, but in continuity!

WITH THE PRISONERS OF THE SOCIAL WAR IN THE WORLD!

MARCELO VILLAROEL AND ALL THE SUBVERSIVE, ANARCHIST AND LIBERTARIAN PRISONERS OF THE UPRISING IN CHILE AND OF THE MAPUCHE LIBERATION: TO THE STREETS! FREEDOM FOR ALL!

FOR THE SPREAD OF SOLIDARITY PRACTICES!

A THOUGHT FOR COMRADE EMILA HERRERA, «BAU»!

ASSASSINATED BY THE PRIVATE GUARDS OF THE LANDOWNERS:

LIKE BENETTON!

«We must fight and fight until the disproportion is crushed».

And however we go, always with our hearts!

FOR ANARCHY!

To write to Juan:

Juan Sorroche Fernández

Camino del Campore, 32

05100 Terni

Italy.

SOURCE: IL ROVESCIO

TRANSLATION: ANARQUÍA