De parte de Anarquia.info July 17, 2022 181 puntos de vista

On July 9 our friend and colleague Juan was sentenced in first instance to 28 years in prison, and three subsequent years of probation, on the charge of 280 bis (attack with a terrorist purpose) for the explosive attack that in 2018 damaged the headquarters of the Lega di Treviso. A sentence evidently already written, which transposes in full the requests of the prosecutor. The same is being given treatment to Alfredo and Anna, accused in the operation Scripta Manent. No precedent in the last decades of history of the anarchist movement hides a general plan explicitly defined since the establishment of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorist Directorate.

The pain and rage provoked by knowing that one of our comrades has been run over by a sentence whose end we cannot see can only strengthen our convictions: we will continue on the path of struggle, of permanent conflict, of direct action.

AS ALWAYS, BUT FROM TODAY WITH ONE MORE REASON.