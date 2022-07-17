July 17, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
181 puntos de vista

On July 9 our friend and colleague Juan was sentenced in first instance to 28 years in prison, and three subsequent years of probation, on the charge of 280 bis (attack with a terrorist purpose) for the explosive attack that in 2018 damaged the headquarters of the Lega di Treviso. A sentence evidently already written, which transposes in full the requests of the prosecutor. The same is being given treatment to Alfredo and Anna, accused in the operation Scripta Manent. No precedent in the last decades of history of the anarchist movement hides a general plan explicitly defined since the establishment of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorist Directorate.

The pain and rage provoked by knowing that one of our comrades has been run over by a sentence whose end we cannot see can only strengthen our convictions: we will continue on the path of struggle, of permanent conflict, of direct action.

AS ALWAYS, BUT FROM TODAY WITH ONE MORE REASON.



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Montreal, canada: solidarity with anarchist prisoners, free them all! June 11: International Day of Solidarity with Marius Mason and All Long-Term Anarchist Prisoners Default ThumbnailItaly: alongside natascia on hunger strike, with complicity and solidarity! solidarity gathering in front of the court of genoa Default ThumbnailItaly: words of anarchist natascia savio in solidarity with the mobilization and hunger strike of the chilean imprisoned anarchists Default ThumbnailAltsasu, euskal herria: sabotage of atms in solidarity with the prisoners. Default ThumbnailUpdate on the Trial of Anarchist Prisoners in Tangerang and Bekasi – Indonesia Default ThumbnailBelarus: support anarchist and antifascist prisoners in belarus Default ThumbnailGreece: updates news about anarchist prisoners marios seisidis and haris mantzouridis Default ThumbnailItaly: International Call for Solidarity – 9th-24th November Italy: rally at santa maria capua vetere prison in solidarity with natascia savio Italy: issue number 6 of the anarchist newspaper vetriolo is out. Default ThumbnailThe reaction in italy: message in the barrel about operation sibilla and much more by anarchist michele fabiani