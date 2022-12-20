December 20, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
185 puntos de vista

Alfredo is in fair condition, is very lucid, and expected a rejection by the Rome probation court. He does not despair that he will still be successful in his battle. In any case he lets it be known that he intends to go on until death. Since the prospect of life imprisonment has been avoided for now – at least postponed – with the decision of the Turin appeals court on Dec. 5, Alfredo reiterates that he will only stop his hunger strike if he is declassified from 41 bis.

He is aware of the mobilization through news reports, when actions and initiatives impose this level of coverage on the regime media. The newspapers, on the other hand, come to him with pages cut out, holes that have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks. Right now they seem to be getting through a few letters, telegrams and postcards, unlike in the months before his struggle, when everything written to him ended up being seized. Particularly with regard to telegrams, which seem to be the communications that most frequently pass the meshes of censorship, it is important to remember that these must be individual and must contain the sender’s first name last name and address at the bottom.

We recall the address:

Alfredo Cospito
Sassari «Giovanni Bacchiddu» Prison House.
Provincial Road 56 no. 4
Località Bancali, 07100 Sassar



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailItaly: the censorship of correspondence for alfredo cospito was renewed Default ThumbnailItaly: statement by alfredo cospito read during the appeal hearing on the recalculation of sentences in the scripta manent trial Default ThumbnailItaly: rome parole court dismisses appeal against 41 bis order for anarchist alfredo cospito Default ThumbnailItalia: Contra el 41bis, solidaridad revolucionaria internacional con el compañero Alfredo Cospito! Único camino recurrible. Texto en solidaridad con Alfredo Cospito Llamada para una movilización internacional. No permitamos el asesinato de Alfredo Cospito en huelga de hambre desde el 20 de octubre Palabras de Marcelo Villarroel en solidaridad con Alfredo Cospito Folleto sobre lucha anti 41bis y por la libertad de Alfredo Cospito Declaración de Alfredo Cospito durante la audiencia para el nuevo cálculo de las condenas en relación al juicio Scripta Manent (Turín, 5 diciembre 2022) Declaración del anarquista Alfredo Cospito ante la Corte de Apelación de Torino Default ThumbnailLibro en solidaridad con Alfredo Cóspito CGT muestra su solidaridad con el anarquista Alfredo Cóspito, en huelga de hambre contra el sistema carcelario italiano