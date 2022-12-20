–

December 20, 2022

The surveillance court of Rome rejected the appeal against the 41 bis measure for anarchist Alfredo Cospito (Italy)

December 19, 2022, 61 days after the start of the hunger strike to the bitter end against 41 bis prison regime and life imprisonment without possibility of parole by anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

The decision concerning the appeal against the 41 bis detention order for anarchist Alfredo Cospito has just been announced: the surveillance court of Rome rejected it. The comrade will remain in 41 bis. This is not the moment of despondency, it is the moment of anger. You will pay dearly for it. Today as yesterday: death to the State, to the capital, to all authority.