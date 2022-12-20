December 20, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
172 puntos de vista

The surveillance court of Rome rejected the appeal against the 41 bis measure for anarchist Alfredo Cospito (Italy)

December 19, 2022, 61 days after the start of the hunger strike to the bitter end against 41 bis prison regime and life imprisonment without possibility of parole by anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

The decision concerning the appeal against the 41 bis detention order for anarchist Alfredo Cospito has just been announced: the surveillance court of Rome rejected it. The comrade will remain in 41 bis. This is not the moment of despondency, it is the moment of anger. You will pay dearly for it. Today as yesterday: death to the State, to the capital, to all authority.



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailItaly: statement by alfredo cospito read during the appeal hearing on the recalculation of sentences in the scripta manent trial Call out for global action against militarization and the capitalist and patriarchal war against the peoples of all of mexico and the world, against the ezln and the zapatista communities and against the original peoples of mexico (English) Call out for global action against militarization and the capitalist and patriarchal war against the peoples of all of Mexico and the world, against the EZLN and the Zapatista communities and against the original peoples of Mexico Default ThumbnailAthens,greece: announcement, of the sentences… on 23/4/21 at the terror-court in the trial against anarchist v.stathopoulos and d.hatzivasileiadis and d.m. Default ThumbnailBrussels, Belgium – Verdict of the Court of Appeal Región italiana: Alfredo fuera del 41 BIS. Que cierre el 41 BIS. Libertad para todos y todas Italia: fuera alfredo del 41 bis. cerrar 41 bis. libertad para todxs. [Italia] Alfredo fuera del 41 bis. Que cierre el 41 bis. Libertad para todos y todas Default ThumbnailRome, italy: in fiamme un’antenna Default ThumbnailRome, italy: 5g antenna set on fire Default ThumbnailItaly: statement by anna beniamino read during the appeal hearing for the recalculation of sentences in the scripta manent trial En contra del 41 bis, solidaridad revolucionaria con el anarquista Alfredo Cospito