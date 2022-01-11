–

De parte de Anarquia.info January 11, 2022 62 puntos de vista

We inform that in January the censorship of correspondence (incoming and outgoing) to anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito, currently imprisoned for a 20-year sentence in the ‘Scripta Manent’ trial, was renewed. We remind that censorship was also previously ordered between September and December 2021. Alfredo was recently subject of an arrest order in the context of the ‘Sibilla’ operation of November 11, as he is accused of incitement to commit crimes with the aggravating circumstance of the purpose of terrorism, in relation to the publication of the anarchist paper ‘Vetriolo’. The arrest order was subsequently annulled by the court of re-examination of Perugia on December 16, while the case against all the investigated comrades remains open.

Revolutionary solidarity with the imprisoned anarchists.

The address of the comrade:

Alfredo Cospito

Casa Circondariale di Terni

strada delle Campore 32

05100 Terni (Italy)

SOURCE: DARK NIGHTS