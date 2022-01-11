January 11, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
62 puntos de vista


We inform that in January the censorship of correspondence (incoming and outgoing) to anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito, currently imprisoned for a 20-year sentence in the ‘Scripta Manent’ trial, was renewed. We remind that censorship was also previously ordered between September and December 2021. Alfredo was recently subject of an arrest order in the context of the ‘Sibilla’ operation of November 11, as he is accused of incitement to commit crimes with the aggravating circumstance of the purpose of terrorism, in relation to the publication of the anarchist paper ‘Vetriolo’. The arrest order was subsequently annulled by the court of re-examination of Perugia on December 16, while the case against all the investigated comrades remains open.

Revolutionary solidarity with the imprisoned anarchists.

The address of the comrade:

Alfredo Cospito
Casa Circondariale di Terni
strada delle Campore 32
05100 Terni (Italy)

SOURCE: DARK NIGHTS



Fuente: Anarquia.info

Default ThumbnailEntrevista y diálogo con Alfredo Cospito desde la prisión de Ferrara Default ThumbnailItalia: algunas pistas para la reflexiÓn en torno a la entrevista con alfredo cospito Prisiones italianas: Algunas pistas para la reflexión en torno a la entrevista con el compañero Alfredo Cospito Default Thumbnail[Prisiones italianas] Intervención de Alfredo Cospito en el debate sobre la lucha contra la energía nuclear. Italia. Intervención de Alfredo Cospito en el debate sobre la lucha contra la energía nuclear Italia: Ha sido publicado el libro «¿Qué Internacional?» de Alfredo Cospito y más compañerxs Italia: Escrito del compañero anarquista Alfredo Cospito sobre la “propuesta para un manifiesto anarquista Default Thumbnail[Prisiones italianas] Contribución del compañero anarquista Alfredo Cospito para el ciclo de presentaciones «Guerrilla y Revolución» Default ThumbnailCalabria, italia: intervenciÓn de alfredo cospito en la iniciativa “terra d’amore e libertÀ” en grisolia Default Thumbnail[Calabria, Italia] INTERVENCIÓN DE ALFREDO COSPITO EN LA INICIATIVA “TERRA D’AMORE E LIBERTÀ” EN GRISOLIA Italia: Intervención del compañero anarquista Alfredo Cospito en la iniciativa «Tierra de amor y libertad» en Grisolia. Default Thumbnail[Prisioines italianas] Palabras de Alfredo Cospito sobre la Operación Sibilla