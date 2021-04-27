–

On 13 March, Natascia was transferred from the AS3 section of Piacenza prison to Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison. The lawyer was notified by the latter prison. After about ten days of quarantine isolation, she was transferred to a cell that the guards themselves call a «cubicle»: a single cell where two people are locked up, which became three with Natascia’s arrival. Overcrowding seems to be chronic in Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison.

Although Natascia has been placed in a cell, the same rules do not apply to her as to the other AS3 inmates.

As soon as she arrived, her CDs and CD player were confiscated and, despite her protests, the situation has not changed so far.

The amount of books (one bag) that Nat had with her when she arrived at the prison of S. Maria Capua Vetere seems to have put the guards in such a crisis that they felt obliged to put a limit on the number of books she can have in her cell: at first 2, when Nat protested that even at 41 bis the allowed number of books is 4, they raised the limit to 4.

He can only call his parents twice a month (from Piacenza he could call them two or three times a week) and he can make some video calls, but for the moment it seems that he has limitations on this too. She also requested to do video interviews with her partner, with whom she used to do regular video interviews before she was transferred to S. Maria Capua Vetere. After a month of requests, submission of documents, censuses, rejections, endorsements, new requests and other document submissions, the prison deigned to grant only one hour of interview per month with the partner in question: although there is a permanent interview permit issued by the judge authorising her to interviews without limitations (in Piacenza she could do with Natascia up to three interviews per month, and then four one-hour video interviews per month during the confinement), the prison management of S. Maria Capua Vetere prison insisted on granting her only one hour of interview per month with the partner in question. Maria Capua Vetere is determined to grant her the possibility to have video interviews with Natascia. Maria Capua Vetere is determined to march on the court’s decision stating that «the discretion of the prison director is certain. The judge authorises and the director determines the number of interviews allowed». AT HIS DISCRETION. Currently, the lawyer has appealed to the trial court.

The lawyer also requested Natasha’s transfer for territorial approach. The application was rejected on the grounds of formality.

Perhaps because of the same principle of discretionality that is particularly prevalent in this prison, the parcels destined for Natasha are opened by the guards in her absence, withholding what they decide to withhold without Natascia or those sending the parcels being able to know what has actually happened to what has not been delivered.

Although the punitive nature of this transfer seems quite clear, Natascia is fine and as combative as ever: let’s continue to support her!

On Monday 10 May, the trial of Operation Prometeo, in which Natascia, Beppe and Robert are the defendants, will start at the Genoa Court. The hearings will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays of every week in May (until Tuesday 1 June). On July 1st and 2nd, Prosecutor Manotti will formulate his indictment and the lawyers will present their replies, while the verdict in first instance is expected to be delivered between July and September.

IN SOLIDARITY AND COMPLICITY WITH NATASCIA, BEPPE AND ROBERT

IN SOLIDARITY AND COMPLICITY WITH THOSE WHO ARE PRISONERS OF A DREAM

To write to Natascia:

NATASCIA SAVIO

c/o c.c. F. Uccella

s.s. 7 bis – via Appia Km 6,500

81055 S. Maria Capua Vetere (CE)

Italy.

To write to Beppe:

Giuseppe Bruna

c/o C.C. di Bologna Dozza

via del Gomito 2

40127 Bologna

Italy.

For contributions and benefits in support of Nat and Beppe and legal expenses:

– Postepay evolution

in the name of Vanessa Ferrara

n° 5333 1710 9103 5440

IBAN: IT89U3608105138251086351095

(BIC/SWIFT): PPAYITR1XXX

– Postepay evolution

in the name of Ilaria Benedetta Pasini

n° 5333 1710 8931 9699

IBAN: IT43K3608105138213368613377

SOURCE: ROUND ROBIN

TRASLATION: ANARQUÍA