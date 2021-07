–

De parte de Anarquia.info July 1, 2021 19 puntos de vista

I write these words during my tenth day of hunger strike, in solidarity with the Chilean comrades once again on hunger strike: you are not alone.

A fraternal embrace to every imprisoned comrade.

For an active and revolutionary solidarity everywhere.

Natascia, imprisoned anarchist

June 26, 2021

SOURCE: MALACODA