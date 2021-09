Itinerary of La Extemporánea

–

De parte de EZLN September 8, 2021 27 puntos de vista

Sep082021

Itinerary of La Extempor谩nea

September 10, 2021: The airborne delegation [La Extempor谩nea] will depart the Jacinto Canek caracol early in the morning.

September 10, 2021: At an unspecified time after 18:00hrs, La Extempor谩nea[i] will arrive at the location on Carmona y Valle Street in Mexico City.

September 11, 2021: PCR testing of La Extempor谩nea.

The 421st Squadron will arrive from Europe on Lufthansa flight LH498 at 18:30hrs to the Mexico City airport, Terminal 1.

We invite everyone to come to welcome the 421st Squadron.

September 12, 2021: Preparations.

September 13, 2021: The first airborne group will leave for the airport from the Carmona y Valle Street location at 08:00hrs. They will depart Mexico at 12:10hrs and have a layover in Madrid, Spain, after which they will take Iberia flight IB6400 to their destination of Vienna, Austria.

The second group will leave for the airport from the Carmona y Valle Street location at 16:00hrs. They will depart Mexico at 20:45hrs and have a layover in Madrid, Spain, after which they will take Iberia flight IB6402 to their destination of Vienna, Austria.

September 14, 2021. La Extempor谩nea will arrive in Vienna, Austria, in that geography called Europe.

That鈥檚 all.

[i]See the EZLN鈥檚 August 17, 2021 communique for an explanation of the use of 鈥La Extempor谩nea鈥 [the extemporaneous]: https://enlacezapatista.ezln.org.mx/2021/08/17/only-500-years-later/

