De parte de Arrezafe August 2, 2021 95 puntos de vista

Journalist Craig Murray

WSWS.ORG

– 30/07/2021

The Socialist Equality

Party opposes the jailing of journalist and blogger Craig Murray and

demands the overturning of his conviction and immediate release. His

sentence is massively disproportionate and a chilling attack on

journalists, freedom of speech and democratic rights.

On Thursday, Murray was

informed that the UK’s Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal

against his sentencing for a punitive eight months by a Scottish

court.

Murray, a 62-year-old

former British diplomat to Uzbekistan who is in poor health, will

start his sentence imminently. His defence campaign said in a

statement Thursday evening that he would “surrender himself to

police shortly and begin to serve the custodial sentence handed to

him”.

On Friday he wrote, “This

blog will be going dark for a few months… I am well aware that the

last few weeks I have posted very little, because the constant worry

of having a jail sentence hanging imminently over my head, which

became very oppressive. For the last several Friday afternoons I was

watching the clock until the time came when I was confident no

warrant would come and I could have another weekend with my

children.” One of Murray’s children is aged 12 and the other just

five months.

Last month, Murray’s

wife, Nadira, blogged that his health situation meant that he is “not

suitable for prison”. He has “pulmonary hypertension, APS and

atrial fibrillation, among other illnesses”.

Upon finding out that her

husband was being jailed, Nadira wrote Thursday, “Today is the most

heartbreaking day. My husband whose health has been found to not be

suitable for prison must hand himself in for detention within hours

following the UK Supreme Court’s decision not to hear his appeal…

This is not a just punishment, this is a deliberate attempt to break

the spirit of anyone brave enough to make use of free speech.”

Murray was found guilty

in March for his reporting on the 2020 trial of former Scottish First

Minister Alex Salmond. Murray was found to have published articles

which “seriously impeded or prejudiced” Salmond’s trial by

breaching contempt of court legislation “preventing the publication

of the names and identity and any information likely to disclose the

identity of the complainers” against Salmond. Salmond was acquitted

on all 13 charges of sex offences, including attempted rape.

Murray is an advocate of

Scottish independence and a supporter of Salmond. His blog stated

that the case against Salmond was the outcome of bitter factional

warfare raging between the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership,

the top echelons of the Scottish state and Salmond himself.

As the WSWS noted,

“In his blog, Murray attempted to draw attention to the closeness

of the complainants to [SNP First minister Nicola] Sturgeon, and to

indicate the orchestrated nature of the moves against Salmond,

without naming names. He repeatedly made clear he supported the legal

right of anonymity in sex cases and in his articles sought to stay

within legal boundaries.”

He was sentenced the day

after the Scottish election, on May 7, with the final decision

announced by Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Leeona Dorrian—Scotland’s

second-most senior judge. Dorrian had been the judge in Salmond’s

trial. Dorrian and two other judges, Lord Menzies and Lord Turnbull,

ruled that articles by Murray, read along with other material in the

public domain, would allow a “jigsaw” identification of a number

of the complainants in the Salmond trial.

Murray would have been in

jail soon after the May sentencing as he was told to hand himself in

to a police station within 48 hours. His lawyer managed to extend

this timeframe to three weeks to allow Murray time to prepare an

appeal.

Dorrian refused

permission to allow the case to go to the UK Supreme Court. However,

Murray used a mechanism in law allowing potential appellants to

appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

Murray appealed to the

Supreme Court on the basis of his right to report being denied

through an “extraordinary, impossibly strict application of ‘jigsaw

identification’” and of “fair process having not been

observed”.

The appeal was thrown out

by the Supreme Court with no explanation, with a spokeswoman saying

only, “We can confirm that the application has been refused.”

The Craig Murray Justice

campaign noted the grave implications of his jailing. “Legal

precedent will be set tomorrow as Craig Murray will be the first

person imprisoned on the charge of jigsaw identification in the UK,

and indeed in the entire world.” It noted that “Murray is the

first person to be imprisoned in the UK for a media contempt for over

50 years, and in Scotland for over 70 years.”

Murray protested, “I go

to jail with a clean conscience after a Kafkaesque trial. I genuinely

don’t know who I am supposed to have identified or which phrases I

published are said to have identified them, in combination with what

other information in the public domain. This judgement will have a

chilling effect on reporting of the defence case at trials, to the

detriment of justice, and the different treatment of blogs and

approved media is sinister.



“I carefully protect

the identities of the accusers in my report.”

The Scottish appeal

judges claimed that Murray’s articles were not in the public

interest, and that he had to be treated differently as a “journalist

in new media”. Their ruling insisted, “it is relevant to

distinguish his position from that of the mainstream press, which is

regulated, and subject to codes of practice and ethics in a way in

which those writing as the applicant does are not.”

Several mainstream

reporters of the Salmond case published information that could, along

with other items, also have contributed to complainants being

identified, yet only Murray was accused of contempt.

Murray is serving an

eight-month sentence despite identifying no-one in the Salmond case

in his writings. Yet, in February, Scottish independence activist

Clive Thomson was given a shorter sentence of six months for twice

publishing the names of women who gave evidence at the Salmond trial

on his Twitter account.

The railroading of Murray

into prison is the culmination of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

For well over a decade, he has been outspoken in defence of human

rights and has opposed torture sanctioned by the intelligence

agencies. Based on his first-hand knowledge of the criminal

inner-workings of the British state, Murray said, in an internal

report leaked to the Financial Times in 2004, that Uzbek

officials tortured prisoners to extract information. Murray alleged

that the intelligence was used by MI6 after being passed on by the

CIA.

For the last decade,

Murray has been a trenchant defender of jailed journalist and

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Murray’s defence campaign

statement notes that he “had recently been called as a witness in a

case brought by Spanish state prosecutors against UC Global for

allegedly acting on behalf of the CIA in covertly spying on Julian

Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy. Material before the Spanish court

includes several hours of covert surveillance video of Murray in

private conversation with Assange on the future of Assange and

Wikileaks. The Scottish court removed Murray’s passport expressly

to prevent him traveling to Spain to testify.”

Murray said of his own

persecution, “I believe this is actually the state’s long sought

revenge for my whistleblowing on security service collusion with

torture and my long term collaboration with WikiLeaks and other

whistleblowers.”

Murray’s defence

campaign will appeal his sentence and jailing at the European Court

of Human Rights “via all routes required”.



