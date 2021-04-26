–

De parte de Anarquia.info April 26, 2021 67 puntos de vista

Recently, the hunger strike (and for a period thirst strike) of the political prisoner Dimitris Koufontinas ended, who with a revenge law, photographing long-term political prisoners, lost his right to serve a sentence in rural prisons. The sequel is well known, with the government refusing to enforce its own law and Dimitris Koufontinas launching a multi-day hunger strike demanding his return to Korydallos prison as required by law.

A similar treatment of political prisoners this time by the Chilean state is the reason for the start of demonstrations in Santiago prison. Thus, from Monday March 22, in Santiago, Chile, anarchists and other political prisoners, as well as prisoners for the release of Mapuche, began a mobilization with the characteristics of a hunger strike indefinitely.

These are the comrades Malnica Caballero Sepúlveda in the San Miguel Women’s Prison, Marcelo Villarroel Sepúlveda, Joaquín Garcia Chanks, Juan Flores Riquelme, Juan Aliste Vega in the CAS, (not participating in the strike, but supporting, given his medical condition in high security prison), Francisco Solar Dominguez, in the maximum security department, Pablo Bahamondes Ortiz, Jose Ignacio Duran Sanhueza, Tomas González Quezada and Gonzalo Farias Barrientos, in sections 2 and 3 of Santiago prison 1, The demands of the mobilization are the abolition of Article 9 and the restoration of Article 1 of Decree Law 321, the release of the anarchist Marcelo Villarroel, the release of all subversive prisoners, anarchists, imprisoned militants for the release of Mapuche and the prisoners of the uprising.

In other words, they claim that the amendment to the law that regulates the «conditional release of a prisoner» should not apply retroactively so that this remains an acquired right of prisoners and not a privilege as defined by the current law. This law was transformed photographically against political prisoners but also against those who resist against the interests of the state and capital. This amendment to the law significantly complicates access to so-called «conditional release», delaying it in some cases for decades – thus affecting a large number of detainees who see their sentences become permanent. A law that holds hostage by the state those who fight against it.

This modification directly affects comrade Marcelo Villarroel Sepulveda who with 2 long periods of incarceration is imprisoned for over 25 years for actions against the state and capital in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Comrade Marcelo will have the right to apply for parole in 2036, which means that the Chilean state intends to keep him incarcerated for more than 40 years.

Repression is the most violent tool of the state mechanism. Whatever political sign is used by the management of each state, repression will always be the tool that will be maintained so that it is ready to be used by governments.

Prisons are the hells where those who resist and counteract state violence are stacked, but also those who deviate from normalcy, derivatives of the system itself.

Laws are the tools of the illusion of Justice to society, but also the flexible tools of revenge against fighters.

Solidarity knows no borders, it can and must be international.

«Being a legislator is the most refined form of tyranny» F. Nietzsche International solidarity and camaraderie for the demolition of every prison.

Anarchist Squat UTOPIA A.D.

utopia_ad@riseup.net