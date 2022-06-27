–

June 27, 2022

La sección de la Asociación Internacional de Trabajadores en la región de Rusia, KRAS – AIT, llama a boicotear a los provocadores y estafadores que se esconden detrás del nombre de “anarquistas” y denuncian a los activistas de nuestra organización.

Nuestra posición contra la guerra librada por las oligarquías capitalistas por la repartición del “espacio postsoviético” es recibida con comprensión y apoyo por parte de anarquistas internacionalistas en Ucrania, Moldavia y Lituania, con quienes mantenemos contactos.

Pero desde el comienzo mismo de la guerra ruso-ucraniana, los llamados “anarquistas”, que abandonaron la tradicional posición anarquista internacionalista de derrotar a todos los estados y naciones y apoyan a una de las partes en conflicto, lanzaron una campaña de calumnias contra nuestra organización.

Por ejemplo, los ex anarquistas Anatoly Dubovik y Oleksandr Kolchenko que viven en Ucrania han publicado los nombres y direcciones de nuestros activistas en Internet abierto. El primero de ellos escribió el texto correspondiente, y el segundo le dio su cuenta de Facebook para que lo publicara y lo aprobara. El pretexto fue que nuestra organización adopta una posición internacionalista consecuente y condena tanto la invasión rusa de Ucrania como el nacionalismo ucraniano y la política expansionista del bloque de la OTAN.

Los Sres. Dubovik y Kolchenko intentaron desvergonzadamente y con desfachatez calumniar a la nuestra sección de la AIT, sin ninguna razón tratando de atribuirnos una posición en defensa del Kremlin. Al mismo tiempo, admiten que estamos pidiendo a los soldados ucranianos y rusos que se nieguen a luchar.

¡Esto último significa que estos anarquistas imaginarios, al publicar las direcciones de los activistas contra la guerra ubicados en Rusia, están incitando directamente a los servicios secretos rusos y a los matones nacionalistas contra ellos, como oponentes a la guerra, para tratar con ellos con sus manos! En las condiciones de hostigamiento, despidos, amenazas y represalias físicas constantes contra personas de mentalidad antimilitarista en Rusia, tales acciones equivalen a una denuncia real con una indicación directa de a quién deben dirigir su atención las fuerzas represivas.

Una vez más, los nacionalistas de ambos lados del frente, siguiendo la lógica de “quien no está con nosotros está contra nosotros”, están listos para destruir juntos a sus principales oponentes: los internacionalistas que se niegan a elegir entre los estados en guerra y las camarillas burguesas, entre la peste y el cólera.

Los anarquistas de todo el mundo deberían ser conscientes de los actos vergonzosos de los provocadores-informantes y negarse de una vez por todas a tener nada que ver con ellos, echándolos para siempre del entorno anarquista y enviándolos a sus patrocinadores y amos de los servicios secretas y la policía secreta!

La declaracion fue aprobado en referéndum de los militantes de la KRAS-AIT

The section of the International Workers’ Association in the region of Russia calls for a boycott of provocateurs and delators who hide behind the name of “anarchists” and denounce the activists of our organization.

Our position against the war waged by the capitalist oligarchies for the repartition of the “post-Soviet space” is met with understanding and support from anarchist internationalists in Ukraine, Moldova and Lithuania, with whom we maintain contacts.

But from the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the so-called “anarchists”, who abandoned the traditional anarchist internationalist position of defeating all states and nations and who support one of the warring parties, launched a campaign of slander against our organization.

For example, former anarchists Anatoly Dubovik and Oleksandr Kolchenko living in Ukraine have published the names and addresses of our activists on the open Internet. The first of them wrote the corresponding text, and the second gave him his Facebook account for publication and approved it. The pretext was that our organization takes a consistent internationalist position and condemns both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukrainian nationalism and the expansionist policy of the NATO bloc.

Messrs. Dubovik and Kolchenko tried shamelessly and impudently to slander our IWA section, without any reason trying to attribute to us a position in defense of the Kremlin. Besides, they admit that we are calling for both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers to refuse to fight.

The latter means that these fake anarchists, by publishing the addresses of anti-war activists located in Russia, are directly inciting Russian secret services and nationalist thugs against them, as opponents of the war, in order to deal with them with their hands! In the conditions of ongoing harassment, dismissals, threats and physical reprisals against anti-military-minded people in Russia, such actions are tantamount to a real denunciation with a direct indication of whom the repressive forces should turn their attention to.

Once again, the nationalists on both sides of the front line, following the logic of “who is not with us is against us”, are ready to jointly destroy their main opponents, internationalists who refuse to make a choice between warring state and bourgeois cliques, between plague and cholera.

Anarchists all over the world should be aware of the shameful deeds of provocateurs-informers and once and for all refuse to have anything to do with them, forever throwing them out of the anarchist environment and sending them to their patrons and masters from the secret services and the secret police!