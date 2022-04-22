–

No sé si apreciaréis al tabaco. Yo sé que hubo un anarquista que habló de la cocaína.

Si esto no deja de ser una opinión, creo que está fundada en la experiencia y en la observación. Hay una cultura que fuma tabaco en pipa. Eso quiere decir que los DDHH recogen la etapa del fumador a la hora de elegir el punto donde fuma.

Yo no sé si me lo invento… Pero me salen así las cosas.

Cuándo yo digo “you understand me?” en vez de “do you understand me?”, hay hablantes de lengua anglosajona que me entienden.

Por eso este texto va a ser en inglés… Y, si no, en una lengua que a mí me parece inglés y que la gente parece entender:

In liberal world, the legality is the form to gesten the things. I don’t think that this have this.

For my form to see the things, the legality is the form to controlate the world.

I manifest the democracy but this is the people power but I don’t defend this sistem but this no have democracy.

In my visceral mind, I prefer the marihuana to other fens but I prefer the tobaco to other fens.

I think that the tobaco don’t have than peligrous that other fens. This is the probe that the tobaco is adulterate and other fens no.

I delire. Ever delire. Against the World… Against the humanity… I want the legalization of the marihuana.

I think that marihuana is medicinal and this have this propieties.

The tobaco is legal. That I know is legal. Why?:

Money… Busines… Managent…

What is the question for the tobaco is legal!?

I think: I smoke… The tobaco is adictive… All people don’t have smoke.

But… I defend that the legality of tobaco in this text?: I don’t say this.

For me the tobaco is a cuestion cultural and for me the tobaco is a recreative that get off other fens.

You understand me?

I understand.

In my mind have a process that I traslate this words.

Its finish.

Finish. Good!

Tobaco for me represent a propiety fundamental: the seriesfull.

-Richie punk–