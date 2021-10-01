October 1, 2021
De parte de CGT Murcia
60 puntos de vista


Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

El Gobierno “progresista” congela la subida del SMI para 2021 Subida del SMI: Poco, mal y tarde Default ThumbnailSubida del SMI: Poco, mal y tarde (Comunicado de CGT) Default ThumbnailAcuerdo SMI 2021: subida de 15 euros al mes con efectos desde el 1 de septiembre La subida salarial pactada en convenio cerró marzo con una subida del 1,58%, por encima del IPC Los sindicatos amenazan con movilizarse por el ninguneo del Gobierno con el SMI, la reforma laboral y las pensiones (29/12/2020). Creada una Comisión Asesora para que el SMI alcance el 60% del salario medio Bruselas descarta un salario mínimo europeo, pero pide a los países miembros que tengan SMI “dignos” (10/06/2021). El comité de expertos recomienda subir entre 12 y 19 euros el SMI este año (19/06/2021). España, con el séptimo SMI más alto de la UE, es de los pocos Estados que lo ha congelado en pandemia (11/08/2021). La luz marca récord en mayo: el recibo se dispara y registra una subida interanual del 45,4% (01/06/2021). Lo que no se dice sobre la subida del precio de la luz (01/10/2021).