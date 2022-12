Pleased to meet with PUK leader @Bafeltalabani & @CJTFOIR commander Matthew McFarlane, to talk about developing anti-terror joint efforts to preserve region’s stability.

Proud of this partnerships and we work on expanding it.

Thanks for your support and friendship. pic.twitter.com/SdDLuxOBdG

鈥 Mazloum Abd卯 賲馗賱賵賲 毓亘丿賷 (@MazloumAbdi) December 20, 2022