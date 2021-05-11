May 11, 2021 –
86 puntos de vista
Convocatoria de las charlas y debates que en conmemoración del centenario de Kropotkin hemos preparado en el Ateneo Libertario Carabanchel Latina los próximos días 22 y 23 de mayo en nuestro local del EKO (C/ Ánade 10 2da. planta- Carabanchel-Madrid)
DÍA 22 DE MAYO:
18:00 A 20:00 HORAS
PIOTR KROPOTKIN, EL PRÍNCIPE ÁCRATA (EDWARD MARTÍN)
20:15 A 22:00 HORAS
VIOLENTAMENTE KROPOTKIN (MIGUEL A. MOVILLA)
DÍA 23 DE MAYO:
18:00 A 19:00 HORAS
SINFONÍA DE LAS SIRENAS DE BAKÚ DE ARSENY ABRAAMOV
19:15 A 22:00 HORAS
PIOTR KROPOTKIN, CIENTÍFICO (CARLOS RAMOS)
Ateneo Libertario Carabanchel Latina
https://ateneolibertariocarabanchellatina.wordpress.com/
Fuente: Portaloaca.com