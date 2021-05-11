May 11, 2021
De parte de Portal Libertario OACA
86 puntos de vista


Convocatoria de las charlas y debates que en conmemoración del centenario de Kropotkin hemos preparado en el Ateneo Libertario Carabanchel Latina los próximos días 22 y 23 de mayo en nuestro local del EKO (C/ Ánade 10 2da. planta- Carabanchel-Madrid)

DÍA 22 DE MAYO:

18:00 A 20:00 HORAS

PIOTR KROPOTKIN, EL PRÍNCIPE ÁCRATA (EDWARD MARTÍN)

20:15 A 22:00 HORAS

VIOLENTAMENTE KROPOTKIN (MIGUEL A. MOVILLA)

DÍA 23 DE MAYO:

18:00 A 19:00 HORAS

SINFONÍA DE LAS SIRENAS DE BAKÚ DE ARSENY ABRAAMOV

19:15 A 22:00 HORAS

PIOTR KROPOTKIN, CIENTÍFICO (CARLOS RAMOS)

Ateneo Libertario Carabanchel Latina

https://ateneolibertariocarabanchellatina.wordpress.com/



Fuente: Portaloaca.com

100 Aniversario de la muerte de Piotr Kropotkin: 22 y 23 de mayo Piotr Kropotkin. Centenario de la muerte del abuelo del anarquismo y del apoyo mutuo Centenario de la muerte de Piotr Kropotkin (1921- 2021) 100 años con Kropotkin. Kropotkin vivo 26-02-21 Getafe (Madrid) Charla sobre Piotr Kropotkin 100 aÑos de la muerte de kropotkin y poco ha cambiado El legado de Kropotkin 100 años después de su muerte Charla: Piotr Kropotkin, vida, obra y propuestas para un mundo radicalmente diferente Piotr Kropotkin, vida, obra y propuestas para un mundo radicalmente diferente Tomando a Piotr Kropotkin en serio Piotr Kropotkin: recuerdos y críticas de uno de sus amigos La visión económica de Piotr Kropotkin y los retos del siglo XXI [Vadim Damier y Dmitri Rublev]