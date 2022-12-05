–

De parte de Anarquia.info December 5, 2022 244 puntos de vista

On the hot afternoon of Sunday, December 4, we intervened in the space of the Italian Embassy, located in one of the most glamorous neighborhoods of the Uruguayan capital; at the same time and nearby we filled with flyers the square called ¨Leon Tolstoi¨.

The slogan is clear, to free comrade Cospito from the torturing and fascist regime called ¨41 BIS¨. At the moment of the intervention, different neighbors were surprised by the unusual movement in a neighborhood accustomed to the peace and tranquility provided by the continuous patrolling and the exaggerated number of surveillance cameras on every corner.

From a distance we send our strength to all the comrades in prison who put their bodies unbreakable in the face of these adversities.

In Italy, France, Chile, Rojava and all over the world…

LONG LIVE ANARCHY!

DOWN WITH THE PRISONS!