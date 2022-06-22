June 22, 2022
De parte de CGT Murcia
243 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Nace la sección sindical de CGT en Amazon Fulfillment RMU1 Default ThumbnailCGT Murcia gana la demanda por derechos fundamentales al Consejo de Gobierno de la Región de Murcia CGT Región de Murcia presenta demanda de conflicto colectivo contra Hidrogea. Hidrogea despide al delegado sindical de CGT. Default ThumbnailCGT Murcia presenta demanda conflicto colectivo contra Hidrogea. Despiden delegado sindical [Sindical Cartagena] Constituida la Sección Sindical de CNT AIT en el Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena [Sindical] Se constituye la Sección Sindical de CNT-AIT en la empresa Ródenas y Rivera SA [Sindical] Solidaridad con la Sección Sindical de CNT-AIT en Verajoker de Granada [Sindical] En defensa de la asamblea y de la Sección Sindical de CNT-AIT en Ródenas y Rivera SA [Sindical] Sobre los actos para amedrentar a la representante de la Sección Sindical de CNT-AIT [Sindical] Comunicado de la Sección Sindical de CNT-AIT en Ródenas y Rivera SA. [Sindical] En Villarrobledo se constituye una nueva sección sindical en el sector químico. [Sindical] Taller de Autodefensa Laboral organizado por la Sección Sindical de R&R.