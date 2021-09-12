Nanotechnological investigations on Covid-19 “vaccines.”

White paper on “vaccines’” compositions

Introduction

The new Covid-Sars2 pandemic induced industries to develop new drugs that they called vaccines. The mechanism of action of these new drugs as declared by the pharmaceutical industries coupled with what is reported in the products’ data sheet was clear enough to made scientists understand that those products are not vaccines but nanotechnological drugs working as a genetic therapy.

The name “vaccine” is likely to be an escamotage used for bureaucratic reasons in order to get an urgent approval, so dribbling all the normal rules necessary for new drugs, especially for those involving novel nanotechnological mechanisms, never experienced before. All these “vaccines” are patented, and their actual content is kept secret even to the buyers, who, of course, use taxpayers’ money. So, consumers (taxpayers) have no information about what they receive in their bodies. They are kept in the dark as far as the nanotechnological processes involved are concerned, on the side effects on the body but mostly on the possible nano-bio-interactions that can happen.

The present study through direct analyses on a few “vaccines” by means of nanotechnological instrumentation gives information about their actual content.

Materials and Methods

Four “vaccines” were analyzed developed for Corona Virus disease (Comirnaty di Pfizer-BioNtech, Vaxzevria by Astrazeneca, Janssen by Johnson & Johnson), Moderna) using different instrumentation and protocols of preparation according to new nanotechnological approaches.

Optical Microscope, Dark-Field Microscope, UV absorbance and fluorescence spectroscope, Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscope, Energy Dispersive Spectroscope, X-ray Diffractometer, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance instruments were used to verify the “vaccines”’ morphologies and contents. For the high-technology measurements and the care of the investigation, all the controls were activated, and reference measurements adopted in order to obtain validated results.

Because of the brevity of the text, some measures are not reported here.

The analyses verified the morphology of the content of the samples and their chemical composition. The following images show in an objective way what the instrumentation detects.

Fig 1

Fig.1 shows the liposomes that Pfizer uses for its product to vehiculate RNA molecules inside the cells. The images were obtained by a SEM-Cryo preparation.

Refrigerated samples were processed under sterile conditions, using laminar flow chamber and sterilized labware. Steps for analyses were:

Dilution in 0.9% sterile physiological saline (0.45 ml + 2 ml) Polarity fractionation: 1.2 ml hexane + 120 ul of RD1 sample 3. Extraction of hydrophilic aqueous phase UV absorbance and fluorescence spectroscopy scanning Extraction and quantification of RNA in the sample Electron and optical microscopy of aqueous phase

The observations under a dark-field microscope of the product by Pfizer drops revealed some entities that can be graphene strips.

Optical Microscopy

Images of the aqueous fraction of were subsequently obtained by optical to visually assess the possible presence of graphene. The observations under optical microscope of revealed abundance of transparent 2D laminar objects that show great similarity with images from literature (Xu et al, 2019), and with images obtained from rGO standard (SIGMA)(Figures 2a,b). Images of big transparent sheets of variable size and shapes were obtained, showing corrugated and flat, irregular. Smaller sheets of polygonal shapes, also similar to flakes described in literature (Xu et al, 2019) can be revealed with dark field microscopy (Fig 2c). All these laminar objects were widespread in the aqueous fraction of the sample and no component described by the registered patent can be associated with these sheets.

Fig 2a