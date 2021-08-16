More than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year.

The pH Miracle Research team has two cancer-fighting goals. First, we aim to make cancer prevention a top priority. Second, and just as important, we want to improve survival after cancer has been diagnosed by offering comprehensive information about the role of alkalizing dietary factors in keeping people healthy.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and there is an urgent need for a new direction in battling this acidic disease of the interstitial fluids of the Interstitium – the largest organ of the human body.

That’s why the pH Miracle Research Team has created materials specifically for cancer prevention and survival.

All Colors and All Lives Matter

The more naturally colorful your diet is, the more likely it is to have an abundance of cancer-fighting alkalizing compounds. The pigments that give fruit and vegetables their bright colors—like beta-carotene in sweet potatoes or lycopene in tomatoes—help you fight the acids that cause all cancerous conditions.

Alkalizing plant foods also contain antioxidants, which help remove excess acidic hormones, metabolic and dietary acidic wastes that can lead to a cancerous breast or prostate condition.

Antioxidants also quickly bind to and remove acidic waste such at hydrochloric acid from the stomach and intestines, which helps to prevent a cancerous stomach or colo n condition.

Avoiding highly acidic meat and dairy products allows you to sidestep potential inflammatory and degenerative risks.

Grilling meat—including chicken and fish—produces carcinogens. Red and processed meats—like bacon and hot dogs—contain harmful acidic substances like nitrates and nitrites that lead to colorectal cancer. Dairy products have been linked to prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers!

World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research, Cancer Prevention Recommendations

“Basing your diet around plant foods (like vegetables, fruit, whole sprouted grains, and sprouted beans), which are high in electrons and contain antioxidants and other nutrients, can reduce your risk of cancer.”

A New study estimates preventable cancer burden linked to an acidic diet in the USA – Once again validating the work, research and findings of Robert O. Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner and Galina Migalko MD, NMD.

A new modeling study estimates the number, proportion, and type of specific cancers associated with the under or over consumption of acidic foods and acidic sugar-sweetened beverages among American adults. The analysis is one of the few to focus on the modifiable risk factors for cancer connected to acidic food intake in the United States.[1]

The study, published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, estimates that acidic diet-related factors may account for 80,110 of the new invasive cancer cases reported in 2015, or 5.2 percent of that year’s total among U.S. adults. This is comparable to the cancer burden associated with alcohol, which is 4 to 6 percent. Excessive body weight, meanwhile, is associated with 7 to 8 percent of the cancer burden, and physical inactivity is associated with 2 to 3 percent. “Our findings underscore the opportunity to reduce cancer burden and disparities in the United States by improving food intake,” said first and corresponding author Fang Fang Zhang, a cancer and nutrition researcher at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts. To estimate the cancer burden associated with suboptimal diet, the researchers utilized the risk estimates of an acidic diet and cancer relations based on meta-analyses of prospective cohort studies with limited evidence of bias from confounding, mostly from the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) Third Expert Report. That report notes that there is convincing or probable evidence for low whole grain, low dairy, high processed meat, and high red meat consumption on colorectal cancer risk; low fruit and vegetable consumption on risk of cancer of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx; and high processed meat consumption on stomach cancer risk. The researchers also included sugar-sweetened beverages in the study due to known associations between obesity and 13 types of cancer.

The study’s main findings include:

Colorectal cancer had the highest proportion of acidic diet-related cases, with 38.3 percent of all cases in 2015 associated with suboptimal diets. This was followed by cancer of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx, which the study linked to diet in 25.9 percent of all cases. Low whole grain intake was associated with the largest number and proportion of new cancer cases, followed by low dairy intake, high processed meat intake, low vegetable and fruit intake, high red meat intake, and high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages.

“What YOU Eat and What YOU Drink Does Effect the pH of the Blood and then the Interstitial Fluids of the Interstitium leading to health and vitality or sickness and disease.”

Dr. Robert O Young

Alkaline Foods That Prevent Cancer and

Acidic Foods That Cause Cancer!

Consuming both low amounts of healthy alkaline foods and high amounts of unhealthy acidic foods are key to these research findings.

These unhealthy highly acidic foods include, beef, chicken, pork, duck, turkey, fish, dairy, eggs, vinegar, sugar, alcohol, vinegar, carbonated drinks, energy drinks, coffee, black tea, just to name a few.

The largest number of cancer cases associated with an acidic diet was for colorectal cancer (52,225). That was followed by cancer of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx (14,421), uterine cancer (3,165), breast cancer (post-menopausal) (3,059), kidney cancer (2,017), stomach cancer (1,564), and liver cancer (1,000). Of the acid diet-associated cancer cases, approximately 16 percent were attributable to obesity-mediated pathways. Men, middle-aged Americans (45-64 years), and some racial/ethnic groups (non-Hispanic blacks, Hispanics, and others) had the highest proportion of diet-associated cancer burden compared to other age, gender, or racial/ethnic groups. The researchers estimated current intake for the seven dietary factors using data from two recent National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey cycles (2013-2014 and 2015-2016). The team linked intake data with cancer incidence in 2015 recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Program for Cancer Registries and the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program. The team defined optimal dietary intake based on the dietary distributions associated with the lowest disease risk as assessed by the World Health Organization’s Global Burden of Disease (GBD) project. The researchers modified the GBD comparative risk assessment framework’s population-attributable fraction (PAF) equation to estimate the proportion of all cancer cases that can be attributed to suboptimal diet in each age, gender, and race/ethnicity stratum.

95 Percent of All Cancers Are Caused by What YOU Eat!

The Symptoms of an Acidic Body Leading to Cancer

“The single most important factor in human health is determined by what you eat!”

Dr. Robert O Young

The healthy alkaline foods include, low sugar fruit like tomato, avocado, grapefruit, cucumber, peppers of all colors, lemon and lime and vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, arugula, celery, cabbage, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, just to name a few.

Learn More About The Alkalarian Lifestyle for the Prevention and Treatment of ANY Cancerous Condition

To learn more about the alkaline lifestyle and diet read, The pH Miracle revised and updated, The pH Miracle for Cancer, and Alkalizing Nutritional Therapy in the Prevention and Treatment of Any Cancerous Condition. You can find these books and others at: www.phmiracleproducts.com [3][4][5][6]

References

[1] Zhang, F. F., Cudhea, F., Shan Z., Michaud, D., Imamura, F., Eom, H., Ruan, M., Rehm, C. D., Liu, J., Du, M., Kim, D., Lizewski, L., Wilde, P., & Mozaffarian, D. Preventable cancer burden associated with dietary intake in the United States. JNCI Cancer Spectrum, 2019 DOI: 10.1093/jnci/djz079

[2] Young, R.O., Migalko, G., Alkalizing Nutritional Therapy in the Prevention and Reversal of Any Cancerous Condition, Hikari Omni Media Publishing Group, 2016.

[3] Young, R.O., Young, S.R, The pH Miracle revised and updated, Hachette Publishing, 2010. 3

[4] Young, R.O., Migalko, G,, The pH Miracle for Cancer, Hikari Omni Media Publishing Group, 2015

[5] Young, R.O., Migalko, G., Alkalizing Nutritional Therapy in the Prevention and Reversal of Any Cancerous Condition, Hikari Omni Media Publishing Group, 2016.