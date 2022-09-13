–

Esta filmación corresponde a una ficción basada en la información proporcionada por diferentes comités coordinadores y populares defensores del pueblo chileno, y a petición y necesidad de los familiares y amigos de presos políticos en el contexto de la Revuelta . Hay más de 1500 niños, hermanos, sobrinas, sobrinos y amigos que han estado encarcelados durante meses e incluso años. Estas son algunas de las «evidencias» contra ellos:

Tomé una selfie en un lugar cerca de la escena del crimen.

Su ropa era similar a la de las cámaras de la policía.

Alardeando publicaciones sobre acciones que ocurrieron durante una protesta.

Mensaje para toparse a una manifestación el día de los eventos.

Aparece en color en prensa independiente transmite en vivo el día de los eventos.

Tiene un tatuaje en la misma zona que el sospechoso, aunque el diseño no se puede distinguir.

Ese día el acusado no estaba en casa.

Participa en un comedor social y un grupo de un lugar vulnerable de la ciudad.

Por absurdo que parezca, estas son algunas de las «evidencias» que por sí mismas, según la justicia chilena, pueden mantenerte en prisión por investigación durante AÑOS, y en el peor de los casos, cumpliendo una condena.

«NO PUBLICAR» está dirigido principalmente a las personas activas en la manifestación callejera y a los medios relacionados. «NO PUBLICAR» de inmediato busca que los manifestantes tomen las medidas de seguridad que tienen en sus manos. El énfasis está en NO PUBLICAR contenido en tus redes sociales y de mensajería donde tu apariencia, identidad y ropa podría ser ATRIBUTABLE para acciones directas y para una eventual investigación criminal y potencial encarcelamiento.

Esta publicación va acompañada de la siguiente aclaración tanto para informar sobre la grosera cantidad de acusaciones forzadas a expensas de pruebas imprecisas y desconectadas; como para enfatizar lo necesario que es el cuidado personal cuando estás en una manifestación. Y así, los ERRORES DEL PASADO SON EL APRENDIZAJE DE HOY Y MAÑANA.

This filming corresponds to a fiction based on information provided by different coordinating committees and popular defenders of the Chilean people, and at the request and need of the relatives and friends of political prisoners in the context of the Revolt. There are more than 1500 children, siblings, nieces, nephews, nephews and friends who have been imprisoned for months and even years. These are some of the «evidences» against them:

I took a selfie in a place near the crime scene.

Their clothing was similar to that of the police cameras.

Bragging posts about actions that occurred during a protest.

Message to bump into a demonstration on the day of the events.

Appears in color in independent press broadcasts live on the day of the events.

Has a tattoo in the same area as the suspect, although the design cannot be distinguished.

On that day the defendant was not at home.

He participates in a soup kitchen and a group from a vulnerable part of town.

As absurd as it may seem, these are some of the «evidences» that by themselves, according to Chilean justice, can keep you in prison for investigation for YEARS, and in the worst case, serving a sentence.

«DO NOT PUBLISH» is directed mainly to people active in the street demonstration and related media. «DO NOT PUBLISH» immediately seeks to get the demonstrators to take the security measures they have in their hands. The emphasis is on NOT POSTING content on your social and messaging networks where your appearance, identity and clothing could be ATTRIBUTABLE for direct action and eventual criminal investigation and potential incarceration.

This post is accompanied by the following clarification both to report the gross amount of forced accusations at the expense of inaccurate and disconnected evidence; and to emphasize how necessary self-care is when you are at a demonstration. And so, the MISTAKES OF THE PAST ARE THE LEARNING OF TODAY AND TOMORROW.