Novedades sobre el despido colectivo (ERE) de Airbnb en CPM

Compañeros y compañeras, les informamos que ya tenemos fecha para la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo en el juicio a CPM, interpuesto por CGT, por el despido colectivo ilegal, realizado en 2020, en la campaña Airbnb: Será el 20 de abril de este año.

Hace dos semanas, el abogado que lleva el caso nos contactó para comentarnos que debido a la magnitud del mismo, la sentencia se emitirá el día 20 de abril con todos los magistrados y magistradas del Supremo presentes en la sala. Terminada la sesión, se emitirá la resolución unos días después, por lo que les informaremos lo antes posible de la decisión que dará por cerrado el proceso.

Independientemente de la decisión que se tome finalmente, desde CGT seguimos reivindicando que el despido colectivo realizado por la empresa CPM fue un despido ilegal en tiempos de estado de emergencia por el Covid-19. Dicho despido destruyó poco menos de 1000 puestos de trabajo bajo la absurda justificación de razones económicas y organizativas.

Hemos podido comprobar, pasados cerca de 2 años, que nuestra propuesta inicial temporal de ERTE, podría haber sido beneficiosa, ya que hoy CPM tiene 8 clientes nuevos, habiendo perdido solo los contratos de Airbnb e Intel en los últimos 2 años, por lo que se ha recuperado más del 50% de los puestos que se perdieron con el despido colectivo, de manera que fácilmente se podría haber recolocado a más personas trabajadoras afectadas por el mismo.

Les pedimos mantenerse al tanto de futuras informaciones y transmitirlas a colegas que puedan estar interesadas.

Un saludo,

La sección sindical de CGT en CPM

————————————————-

Dear colleagues, we inform you that we already have a date for the Supreme Court decision in the trial against CPM, filed by CGT, for the illegal collective dismissal, carried out in 2020, in the Airbnb campaign: It will be on April 20th of this year.

Two weeks ago, the lawyer handling the case contacted us to tell us that due to the magnitude of the case, the decision will be issued on the 20th of April with all the Supreme Court judges present in the courtroom. Once the session is over, the ruling will be issued a few days later, so we will inform you as soon as possible of the decision that will close the process.

Regardless of the decision that is taken in the end, from CGT we continue to claim that the collective dismissal carried out by the company CPM was an illegal dismissal in times of state of emergency by Covid-19. This dismissal destroyed just under 1000 jobs under the absurd justification of economic and organizational reasons.

After 2 years, we have been able to verify that our initial temporary ERTE proposal could have been beneficial, as today CPM has 8 new clients, having lost only Airbnb and Intel campaigns in the last 2 years, so that 50% of the jobs that were lost have been recovered, so that more workers affected by the collective dismissal could easily have been relocated.

Please stay tuned for further information and pass it on to colleagues who may be interested.

Regards,

The union section of CGT at CPM