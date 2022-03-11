  en / fr / es / pt / de / it / ca / el

Federación Anarquista 🏴

🔴 Noticias anarquistas y informaciones libertarias de más de 400 colectivos Ⓐ


Las noticias de 443 colectivos anarquistas se publican automáticamente aquí
Fuente de noticias actualizado cada 5 minutos

Novedades sobre el despido colectivo (ERE) de Airbnb en CPM


March 11, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
44 puntos de vista


English below

Compañeros y compañeras, les informamos que ya tenemos fecha para la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo en el juicio a CPM, interpuesto por CGT, por el despido colectivo ilegal, realizado en 2020, en la campaña Airbnb: Será el 20 de abril de este año.

Hace dos semanas, el abogado que lleva el caso nos contactó para comentarnos que debido a la magnitud del mismo, la sentencia se emitirá el día 20 de abril con todos los magistrados y magistradas del Supremo presentes en la sala. Terminada la sesión, se emitirá la resolución unos días después, por lo que les informaremos lo antes posible de la decisión que dará por cerrado el proceso.

Independientemente de la decisión que se tome finalmente, desde CGT seguimos reivindicando que el despido colectivo realizado por la empresa CPM fue un despido ilegal en tiempos de estado de emergencia por el Covid-19. Dicho despido destruyó poco menos de 1000 puestos de trabajo bajo la absurda justificación de razones económicas y organizativas.

Hemos podido comprobar, pasados cerca de 2 años, que nuestra propuesta inicial temporal de ERTE, podría haber sido beneficiosa, ya que hoy CPM tiene 8 clientes nuevos, habiendo perdido solo los contratos de Airbnb e Intel en los últimos 2 años, por lo que se ha recuperado más del 50% de los puestos que se perdieron con el despido colectivo, de manera que fácilmente se podría haber recolocado a más personas trabajadoras afectadas por el mismo.

Les pedimos mantenerse al tanto de futuras informaciones y transmitirlas a colegas que puedan estar interesadas.

Un saludo,

La sección sindical de CGT en CPM

————————————————-

Dear colleagues, we inform you that we already have a date for the Supreme Court decision in the trial against CPM, filed by CGT, for the illegal collective dismissal, carried out in 2020, in the Airbnb campaign: It will be on April 20th of this year.

Two weeks ago, the lawyer handling the case contacted us to tell us that due to the magnitude of the case, the decision will be issued on the 20th of April with all the Supreme Court judges present in the courtroom. Once the session is over, the ruling will be issued a few days later, so we will inform you as soon as possible of the decision that will close the process.

Regardless of the decision that is taken in the end, from CGT we continue to claim that the collective dismissal carried out by the company CPM was an illegal dismissal in times of state of emergency by Covid-19. This dismissal destroyed just under 1000 jobs under the absurd justification of economic and organizational reasons.

After 2 years, we have been able to verify that our initial temporary ERTE proposal could have been beneficial, as today CPM has 8 new clients, having lost only Airbnb and Intel campaigns in the last 2 years, so that 50% of the jobs that were lost have been recovered, so that more workers affected by the collective dismissal could easily have been relocated.

Please stay tuned for further information and pass it on to colleagues who may be interested.

Regards,

The union section of CGT at CPM



Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

Comunicado de la Sección CGT en CPM sobre el Juicio contra CPM, relacionado al despido colectivo de la totalidad de la plantilla del proyecto Airbnb. (3 Noviembre 2020) Comunicado sobre la resolución judicial relativa al proceso CGT contra CPM por el despido colectivo de la plantilla AIRBNB 22/01/2021 Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Undécimo comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM. 16/10/2020 Décimo comunicado oficial de la Sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 17.07.2020 9º Comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 29.06.2020 8º Comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 19.06.2020 7º Comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 05.06.2020 6to Comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 04.06.2020 5to Comunicado oficial de la sección CGT sobre el ERE en CPM, 01.06.2020 Default ThumbnailDel ERTE al ERE por Covid-19: avalado un despido colectivo al existir una nueva causa El ERE de BBVA llegará al Supremo: CGT recurrirá la sentencia que valida el despido colectivo
Comentar En El Foro


SíGUENOS
EN TWITTER
SíGUENOS
EN MASTODON
SíGUENOS
EN TUMBLR


Camisetas anarquistas ★ Envío mundial gratuito


Les grands de ce monde ne sont grands que parce que nous sommes à genoux
Le peuple uni ne sera jamais vaincu
War is peace - Freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength (1984)
Housing is a human right
Freedom equality anarcho-communism
Sometimes antisocial always antifascist
Brigada anti fascista
Illegal immigration started in 1492
Fuck Trump
Black Flag
Barcode Prisonner
Ne réfléchis pas, regarde la télé, travaille, consomme, paye tes impôts, ne réfléchis pas...
Capitalism
No laws, no borders
Antifascist action

Esta plataforma está totalmente financiada por Cooperativa Ni Dios Ni Amo.
Las ventas también contribuir a la recaudación de fondos para donaciones a diversas organizaciones anarquistas y organizaciones benéficas activistas.

RSS Anarchist Federation (english)

RSS Federação Anarquista (Português)

RSS Info Libertaire (français)

RSS Anarchistische Föderation (deutsch)

RSS Rivoluzione Anarchica (italiano)

RSS Anarquia.cat (català)



Anarchist news | Noticias anarquistas | Actualité anarchiste | Anarchistische Nachrichten | Notícias Anarquistas | Notizie anarchiche | Notícies anarquistes | Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία

Las opiniones son las de los colaboradores y no necesariamente están respaldadas por Federacionanarquista.net [Descargo de responsabilidad]