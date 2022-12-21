Nueva oferta de la patronal (Negociación de Convenio Colectivo)

Steelworkers leave a plant at the end of their shift in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1947. Employment in the industry has declined by 80 percent from its peak six decades ago, according to author Douglas Irwin.

Buenas tardes compañeros y compañeras,

El día 29 de septiembre se llevó a cabo una nueva reunión de negociación del nuevo Convenio Colectivo de Contact Center, entre la Patronal y las personas representantes de los sindicatos con representación en el sector. Dicha reunión ha dejado una de las más penosas ofertas de incremento salarial por parte de la Patronal hasta el momento. Si surgen preguntas no duden en contactarnos.

Good afternoon colleagues,

On September 29th, a new negotiation meeting for the new Contact Center Collective Bargaining Agreement was held between the Employers’ Association and the representatives of the unions represented in the sector. This meeting has left one of the most pitiful offers of salary increase by the Employers Association so far. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Regards,

Fabrizio Mas (CGT Representative)

Pablo Olivares (CGT Representative)

Laura Lepine (CGT Representative)

.wordads-ad-wrapper {

display:none;

font: normal 11px Arial, sans-serif;

letter-spacing: 1px;

text-decoration: none;

width: 100%;

margin: 25px auto;

padding: 0;

}

.wordads-ad-title {

margin-bottom: 5px;

}

.wordads-ad-controls {

margin-top: 5px;

text-align: right;

}

.wordads-ad-controls span {

cursor: pointer;

}

.wordads-ad {

width: fit-content;

margin: 0 auto;

}