Paid leave for moving days (traslado de domicilio habitual) art. 28

Recently we have received negative feedback about how paid leave is treated in the Dyson campaign. Workers have sent us mails in which they were told that they could not take the two moving days included in article 28, point g, of the collective agreement. As a reminder this the article with our rights:

«Dos días naturales por traslado del domicilio habitual que no serán acumulables a la licencia por matrimonio.»(two calendar days for moving from their usual place of residence)

The reason given was because of «business needs» they couldn’t allow it.

We would like to remind you that in no case can the company deny a worker a paid leave related to article 28 as long as it is correctly justified.

We already informed the company about it and we hope they will fix this issue ASAP.

Please keep reporting similar issues if you have them to unioncomitecpm@gmail.com or cpm.int.cgt@gmail.com

Warm regards,

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

