Parones para el 26 de Abril para mejorar nuestro Convenio Colectivo


April 21, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
Las últimas noticias de las negociaciones de nuestro convenio de contact center han acabado de aclarar la posición, poco sorprendente, de las empresas que representan nuestro sector (que comúnmente llamamos “la Patronal”). 

Insisten( La Patronal) por dejarnos un teletrabajo sin derechos y condenar al sector a una pérdida estructural de poder adquisitivo, con una devaluación de salario cercana al 10% desde 2016. 

Hemos decidido realizar una convocatoria de huelga de 1 hora por turno coincidiendo con la próxima reunión de negociación a nivel estatal (España), de Convenio Colectivo, el 26 de abril, con la intención de demostrarle a la patronal que no queremos sus propuestas. Es imprescindible un convenio colectivo que mejore nuestras condiciones laborales. Con esta situación no aguantamos más. Seguidamente en mayo habrá una intensificación de acciones con varias huelgas ya convocadas. Os iremos informando poco a poco sobre ellas.

Los trabajadores y trabajadoras nos tenemos que unir y luchar, exigiendo cambios concretos. La plataforma de CGT es pública y transparente, sabemos cuál es el objeto de nuestra lucha: recuperar poder adquisitivo, mejorar los aspectos que puede tener la reforma laboral en nuestro sector y recuperar todo el dinero que hemos perdido a causa del teletrabajo, por eso, la CGT va a salir a los paros y a la huelga y, por eso, os pedimos a todas y todos que nos acompañéis en esta convocatoria, porque es la LUCHA DE TOD@S.

Por favor, recuerden todos, la Huelga de 1 hora será:

  • De 00:00 a 1:00 para el turno de noche. (Si comienzas tu turno a las 6 PM o después debes seguir este)
  • De 12:00 a 13:00 para el turno de mañana. (Si trabajas de 9 AM a 6 PM debes seguir este).
  • De 18:00 a 19:00 para el turno de tarde. (Si comienzas tu turno después de la 1 PM deberás seguir este).

Además, ten en cuenta que cualquier ausencia fuera de este horario no será justificada.Tienes derecho a hacer sólo 1 hora de huelga en tu turno.

Leer más: https://www.cgt-telemarketing.es/blog/1295-la-hora-de-la-lucha-paros-el-26-de-abril-y-huelga-de-24-horas-el-26-de-mayo.htm

————————————————————————————————————————

English version

The latest news of the negotiations for our Collective Bargaining have just clarified the unsurprising position of the companies that represent our sector (which we commonly call «La Patronal»).

They (La Patronal) insist on leaving us Working From Home without rights and condemn the sector to a structural loss of purchasing power, with a wage devaluation close to 10% since 2016.

We have decided to make a strike call of 1 hour( as per the picture) per shift coinciding with the next negotiation meeting at state level (Spain), for the Collective Bargaining, on April 26, with the intention of demonstrating to La Patronal that we do not want their proposals. A collective bargaining agreement that improves our working conditions is essential. We can’t stand this situation any longer. Then in May there will be an intensification of actions with several 24 hours strikes already called. We will keep you informed about them little by little.

We workers have to unite and fight, demanding concrete changes. The CGT platform is public and transparent, we know what the object of our struggle is: to recover purchasing power, to improve the aspects that the labor reform may have in our sector and to recover all the money we have lost because of teleworking, for that reason, the CGT will go out on strike and strike and, therefore, we ask all of you to join us in this call, because it is the FIGHT OF ALL OF US.

Please, remember all, the 1 hour Strike will be:

  • From 00:00 to 1 AM for the night shift. (If you start your shift at 6PM or after you should follow this one)
  • From 12:00 to 13:00 for the morning shift. (If you work from 9 AM to 6 PM you should follow this one.)
  • From 18:00 to 19:00 for the evening shift. (If you start your shift after 1PM you’ll have to follow this one.)

Also, take in consideration that any absence out of this schedule will not be justified.You are entitled to take only 1 hour Strike in your shift. 

You can read more, here: 

https://www.cgt-telemarketing.es/blog/1295-la-hora-de-la-lucha-paros-el-26-de-abril-y-huelga-de-24-horas-el-26-de-mayo.html



Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

Esta plataforma está totalmente financiada por Cooperativa Ni Dios Ni Amo.
Las ventas también contribuir a la recaudación de fondos para donaciones a diversas organizaciones anarquistas y organizaciones benéficas activistas.

