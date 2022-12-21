Permisos retribuidos en CPM

Buenas tardes,

En vista a algunos comentarios que hemos recibido de personas trabajadoras respecto a que el Management ha denegado un Permiso Retribuido por «Business Needs», aprovechamos para pasar la lista de Permisos que recoge el artículo 28 del Convenio y para recordar que un Permiso Retribuido no puede ser rechazado.

Estos permisos no son solicitudes, pero nos hemos percatado que en Meta4 aparecen como solicitud, y eso puede inducir a errores. Cualquier persona trabajadora debe simplemente notificar a la empresa con previo aviso por vía email, y ver así su calendario actualizado automáticamente.

Un saludo,

David Galán, delegado de CGT

Edgar Barrachina, delegado de CGT

Good afternoon,

In view of some comments we have received from employees regarding Paid Leave notifications refused by Management because of «Business Needs», we would like to take this opportunity to pass on the list of Paid leave as set out in Article 28 of the Agreement, and to remind you that any Paid Leave notification cannot be refused.

Paid Leave are not requests. We have noticed that in Meta4 they appear as requests, and this can be misleading. Any worker should simply notify the company with prior notice by email, and see their calendar updated automatically.

Kind regards,

David Galan, CGT representative

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

