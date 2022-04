Mr. Patrick Lyoya fled violence from his native of Congo, only to meet his demise through a violent system that refuses to see its Black people as equal. No matter the continent of your birth, they see US all the same. Smh. Sad. #PoliticsOnMyMind https://t.co/zWPSk5M5fI

— Politics on My Mind ® (@PoliticsOnMyMnd) April 14, 2022